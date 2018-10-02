Penn State lost on the field, won on recruiting trail with 4-star Brenton Strange

After a crushing, heated loss, a devout fan base can always use some reassuring. Cue Penn State, where the Nittany Lions landed a big-time recruit just two days after a crushing final possession loss to Ohio State.

On Monday, four-star West Virginia tight end Brenton Strange of Parkersburg committed to Penn State following a weekend trip to Penn State’s White Out game against the Buckeyes. Strange chose the Nittany Lions ahead of 16 other scholarship offers, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Louisville, among others.

“I had talked with my coach after my Friday game, and I told him if I liked it, I would probably commit,” the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Strange told 247Sports. “He said he was on board. After (the Penn State coaches) showed me film, I was on board but I didn’t (commit) until this morning.

“My mother and my brother already talked to (tight ends) coach (Tyler) Bowen a lot, so they already knew him. They loved it. They loved the atmosphere Saturday night and we were all in.”

Strange’s commitment comes despite what could easily become a log jam at the tight end position in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions have five tight ends already officially on the roster. None of those five are seniors, which means that barring a surprising NFL Draft entry, Strange will be the sixth tight end in the pecking order come 2019.

Of course, it’s very early in the commitment flow, which means that Strange could very well still change his mind. That’s possible, but given his comments, we certainly wouldn’t hold our breath.