Teen in coma after suffering head injury at football practice

A Pennsylvania high school football team will be missing one of its contributors when it takes to the field for its season opener Friday after he suffered a serious head injury at a practice last week.

As reported by Pennsylvania ABC affiliate WNEP, Caleb Leone, a senior at Jersey Shore High School, suffered the unspecified injury during a team practice last Tuesday. He has been in a coma for the past week, though it is unclear whether that coma occurred naturally or was medically induced to aid Leone’s healing process.

The entire Jersey Shore community has rallied around the school, football program and Leone family. Still, Caleb Leone’s closest relatives did express frustration that the Jersey shore school district had not reached out to them directly, as they told WNEP:

“We are disappointed the school district has not reached out to us personally.”

There is no belief that the school violated any PIAA regulations in its handling of Leone’s unanticipated injury, though that’s little comfort for the Leone family or Jersey Shore program now. The only thing they’re focused on getting Leone back home, safe and sound.