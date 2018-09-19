Pennsylvania high school football player killed as victim of suspected DUI crash

A Central Dauphin (Penn.) offensive lineman has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Saturday evening outside of Harrisburg.

As reported by Penn Live, Central Dauphin senior Harrison Fenstemaker was struck while riding his motorcycle in East Hanover township on Saturday evening. The lineman was wearing a helmet while riding but was struck by 63-year-old Richard Via, whose car had crossed over a double yellow line to strike Fenstemaker’s bike.

Fenstemaker was separated from his motorcycle in the accident and died of injuries suffered in the collision.

Days later, the Central Dauphin program is still trying to come to grips with the loss of a teammate who leaves a much larger legacy than simply his place on the team’s offensive line.

“We, as coaches, are shocked by the loss of this player,” Central Dauphin football coach Glen McNamee told Penn Live. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Counselors and our crisis management team will be available tomorrow and throughout the week to provide support and counseling for students and staff.”

Fenstemaker’s girlfriend, Ally Stauffer, also spoke about who he was and what he meant to her and his other friends.

“He was the most stubborn person I’ve ever met,” Stauffer told Penn Live. “He was tough, and if he didn’t like something he’d let you know. With that being said, if he was talking to you, you knew you were someone important to him. He protected and was there for his friends at any cost.

“He worked hard for what he believed in, and wouldn’t let anyone change that. Not a lot of people knew who he truly was, but the ones who did knew he was one of a kind.”

The remembrances shared by his classmates have certainly been heartbreaking:

I appreciate everyone checking on me and supporting me. I just hope that you're also praying for his family. They lost a good a great man. Harrison, I just hope I gave you everything you ever wanted in a girlfriend. I know you were everything I wanted and more. I love you. pic.twitter.com/dvMpJY15cX — Ally Stauffer (@AllyStauff) September 16, 2018

I can’t believe you’re gone. CDHS, the city of Harrisburg, everyone should know the loss we had last night. I’m heart broken that the kindest and bravest soul went to heaven. Love you forever Harrison Fenstemaker pic.twitter.com/3n0qH92Rmf — Katie Wittman☻ (@kmwitty) September 16, 2018

RIP Harrison you were an awesome teammate and an even better friend love u bro https://t.co/H5OlH6BcAa — Nick Chimienti (@ChimientiNick) September 16, 2018

All I have to say is to cherish every moment you have on this earth bc you never know what can happen…. RIP Harrison, You were a best friend and an amazing guy, you’ve helped me through a lot. Heaven has gained an angel. Love you ❤️ — Sophia (@Sophia_Mazza) September 16, 2018