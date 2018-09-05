Pennsylvania man charged in theft from local sports booster groups

A Pennsylvania man who was treasurer for a pair of high school sports boosters organizations is being accused of pocketing nearly $12,000 of the groups’ money and depositing it into his personal and business accounts.

Erick A. Hardwick, 37, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies, the Exeter (Pa.) Township Police announced Tuesday.

Per The Mercury and other outlets, police say that while no forensic audit has been completed, Hardwick transferred $8,112.75 from the bank account of the Exeter Township (Reading, Pa.) High School Boys Soccer Association and $3,838.74 from the account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Volleyball Boosters Association to his accounts.

The Mercury reports that Hardwick was arraigned on Aug. 27 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.