Penny Hardaway, Memphis readying for massive recruiting week

Next week is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting stretch of Penny Hardaway‘s tenure at Memphis so far.

The first-year coach is slated to conduct in-home visits with three 2019 recruits near the top of his wish list and will then hold an official visit on campus with two of the top 2020 prospects in the country.

Hardaway will start with an in-home visit with D.J. Jeffries on Sunday, the recruit’s father confirmed Wednesday. Jeffries is ranked No. 43 overall and the No. 10 power forward in the class of 2019 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Tigers began pursuing Jeffries again once the Olive Branch forward decommitted from Kentucky last month. Jeffries is also scheduled to host in-home visits with Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama on Sunday.

Hardaway will reportedly meet with East High School star James Wiseman one day later, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports. The consensus No. 4 recruit in the Chosen 25 already has official visits set up with Kentucky, Kansas, Vanderbilt and Florida State this fall.

Hardaway is also expected to travel to Birmingham, Ala., to conduct an in-home visit with forward Trendon Watford, according to national recruiting analyst Adam Zagoria. Watford is ranked No. 21 in the Chosen 25.

Then, on Thursday, the Memphis coaching staff will get to stay at home when top 2020 recruits Jalen Green and R.J. Hampton arrive for a joint official visit. Green is No. 2 overall and Hampton is No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25 for the 2020 class.

The two prospects are expected to stay in Memphis through the weekend.

In August, the fathers of Green and Hampton said Memphis was the only place the two recruits were guaranteed to visit together. It will be the first official visit for both of the high school juniors.