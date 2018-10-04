Pensacola (Fla.) fires head football coach while under investigation

Mike Mincy has been “removed” as head football coach at Pensacola High, according to PHS Principal David Williams.

“Due to the investigation, we felt the need to go in another direction,” Williams said. “As of Tuesday, Coach Mincy has been removed and Raymond Corner will serve as the head coach for the remainder of the season.”

Mincy was suspended Sept. 21 and has missed Pensacola High’s last two games.

Mincy has been part of an investigation by the Escambia County School District since his suspension began. ECSD superintendent Malcolm Thomas said that Mincy will remain a teacher, but be moved to a different location.

“The investigation regarding Coach Mincy was related to the supervision of students,” ECSD superintendent Malcolm Thomas said. “There was an incident where students were in (an) altercation … Coach Mincy was not in a location where he should have been to supervise.

“The disciplinary action from me was a letter of reprimand for not being in an assigned location. (Williams) made the decision to go in a different direction with a (new football) coach.”

