Top Players to Watch in 2018 Perfect Game All-American Classic

The 2018 Perfect Game All-American Classic is set to commence Sunday at San Diego’s Petco Park, with first pitch set for for 8:17 p.m. EST (5:17 p.m. Pacific), live on MLB Network.

As usual, some of the country’s top high school talent will be on hand, including several selections from our American Family Insurance ALL-USA Team. You can find the full rosters here. Here’s the top names we’re keeping an eye on for Sunday:

Bobby Witt Jr.

School: Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)

Position: Shortstop

College: Oklahoma

The son of former major league pitcher Bobby Witt, he had eight homers, 43 RBI and scored 46 runs to earn Third Team ALL-USA honors earlier this summer. He has hit .470 over the past two seasons. Last month the MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park, he edged out Niceville (Fla.) star Rece Hinds to win the High School Home Run Derby. MLB.com currently projects him as a potential top overall draft pick for 2019.

"@ealy_1k is maybe the best athlete I've seen in my 30 years of scouting baseball." High praise for our next All-American from @DavidRawnsleyPG. pic.twitter.com/Zv0Nlt3Ohh — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) July 18, 2018

Jerrion Ealy

School: Jackson Prep (Jackson, Miss.)

Position: Outfielder

College: Ole Miss

Arguably the best pure athlete of the 2019 class, the two-sport star is a menace on the basepaths and exhibits an exceptional arm as a corner outfielder. He earned Third Team ALL-USA honors earlier this year after hitting .364 with 45 runs, 20 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Ealy is also one of the nation’s top running backs in football, and will be playing both sports for Ole Miss.

Our next All-American is @daniel42espino and he brings the HEAT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DjWUsdIXsn — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) July 18, 2018

Daniel Espino

School: Georgia Premier Academy (Statesboro, Ga.)

Position: Righthanded pitcher

College: LSU

The Panama native is one of the most intriguing arms to watch over the next 12 months. He’s been one of the sensations of the summer circuit so far, reportedly hitting 100 mph on the radar guns at East Coast Pro earlier month. HIs breaking ball, which sits comfortably in the high-70’s, low-80’s range, is impressive too.

The #2 player in the class and possibly the country's top hitter… congratulations to 2018 All-American @Greene21Riley! pic.twitter.com/9qBs9FfGqN — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) July 18, 2018

Riley Greene

School: Hagerty (Oviedo, Fla.)

Position: Outfielder

College: Florida

Greene hit .393 with 24 RBI, 12 steals and 36 runs in 84 at-bats this past spring to earn Third Team ALL-USA honors. Considered one of the top bats in the country, he’s currently projected by MLB.com as a top-five overall pick for the 2019 draft.

C.J. Abrams

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Ga.)

Position: Shortstop

College: Alabama

A starter on the varsity since his freshman year, Abrams has batted .400 in every season with Blessed Trinity, including this past season when he batted .404/.462/.570 with 22 RBI, 37 runs and three home runs. MLB.com currently projects him as a top 10 overall pick for the 2019 draft.

Rece Hinds

School: Niceville (Fla.)

Position: Shortstop

College: LSU

This spring was Hinds’ most explosive campaign yet for Niceville, hitting .494/.590/1.156 with 53 RBI and 13 homers to earn Second Team ALL-USA honors. Last month, he squared off against Witt Jr. in the finals of the High School Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park, losing 8-7. MLB.com currently projects Hinds as a top-10 overall pick for 2019.

Hunter Barco

School: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Position: Lefthanded pitcher

College: Florida

Lauded as one of the top high school arms in the country, and praised for his competitive streak, Barco has gone 30-4 so far in his high school career, going back to his first start with the varsity in the eighth grade. That includes an 8-1 mark this past season, striking out 84 batters in 63-1/3 innings with a 1.98 ERA, holding opponents to a .143 average. MLB.com projects Barco as a top-five pick for next year’s draft.