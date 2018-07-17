Friday Night Lights — the book and movie, not the TV show — is based around the conceit that high school football isn’t just the biggest thing in West Texas, it’s the only thing. There’s some truth to that, which is why the sudden resignation of Permian football coach Blake Feldt in July is so shocking.

Feldt was both the head football coach and athletic director at Permian until Monday, per the Odessa American. It’s unknown why Feldt stepped down from his post at Permian, though the American reported that, “Multiple reports have Feldt being named executive director of athletics for the Midland Independent School District.”

BREAKING: Permian football coach Blake Feldt resignshttps://t.co/yj2MEoG9n2 pic.twitter.com/nqk20oJk70 — CBS 7 Sports (@cbs7sports) July 16, 2018

Such a move would line up with a MISD board meeting which would be needed to approve Feldt being offered the position; MISD held its July board meeting on Monday night.

Feldt finished with a 38-18 record in five seasons at Permian, including a 9-2 2017 campaign that ended in the area round of the state playoffs. His career record in 18 seasons as a head coach — he previously worked for Breckenridge, Pilot Point and Hays (in suburban Austin) — is a robust 129-75. He also earned a Class 2A Division I state title in 2009 at Pilot Point.

As for Permian, it will move quickly to appoint a successor to Feldt, though Ector County ISD assistant superintendent Roy Garcia would not be drawn on whether the next Permian coach was more likely to come from inside the program or from far afield.

“What we want is a minimal disruption to the kids and the program and the staff that’s in place,” Garcia told the American. “They potentially have a very strong group of kids right now. We want to make sure that we’re providing them whatever support we can for them to be successful.”

Preseason training camp for Permian opens in less than four weeks.