Perry HS (Ariz.) QB Chubba Purdy absorbs hit, delivers 60-yard TD

Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.) quarterback Chubba Purdy had some big shoes to fill this year.

He’s the younger brother of Brock Purdy, AZCentral’s 2017 Arizona High School Football Player of the Year and current starting quarterback at Iowa State.

But the junior looks like he’ll have no problem taking the reins.

This play isn’t just about the throw. Purdy faces pressure, releasing the downfield pass just before the defender gets to him and brings him down.

He takes the hit and delivers a perfect strike that sails more than 50 yards through the air and his receivers arms for a score.

It gave Perry a 35-7 lead in the first half.

Coming into the game, Purdy had completed 65.5 percent of his passes on the season, averaging 255.5 yards per game.

He had thrown 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions — and added eight rushing touchdowns — to help the Pumas leap to a 6-2 start entering the weekend.

Read more about Chubba Purdy at AZCentral.

