PGA Tour's Steven Bowditch picks HS golfer from Twitter to caddy John Deere Classic

Steven Bowditch isn’t a leading PGA Tour professional, but he’s still among the best in the world. The Australian competes on the top flight of the tour, and while he has struggled to make any cuts on the Tour, he’s still at every event.

That includes the John Deere Open, which starts on Thursday in the Quad Cities area of Illinois and Iowa. This time, Bowditch was facing a unique dilemma: He didn’t have a caddy with him. Rather than resort to a random club pro, he came up with a novel way to find one.

Bowditch sent out a Tweet asking if there were any local high school or college golfers who were interested in caddying a PGA Tour event. Yet, since Bowditch is unlikely to reach the weekend cut, he’s preemptively offering just leftover balls and gloves as the reward for carrying his bag on Thursday and Friday.

That paltry reward was still more than enough to generate plenty of interest, including from one Elias Francque, a 16-year-old golfer for Maine South (Ill.) High in suburban Chicago.

Here’s how it all went down, from Twitter (of course):

Any local kids/college players in the Quad cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you. The best response/reason gets the job. 2pm Tues start, finish Friday. 1% chance Sunday. Payment: all leftover gloves and balls are yours 😉 — bowdo (@bowdo83) July 10, 2018

I️ visit my grandparents farm nearby. I️ve played the course and loved it. Two of my uncles work for John Deere. I’m a caddy at my local country club and on the golf team. I️ turn 17 on Friday and helping you make the cut would be a great birthday present! I️ love Australia — Elias Francque (@e_francque) July 10, 2018

Suburbs of Chicago. I️ can be there before 2 if u want me to be — Elias Francque (@e_francque) July 10, 2018

The shoulders are better than ever — Elias Francque (@e_francque) July 10, 2018

This man has the heavy lifting for the week.. Thank you to all that offered. Love reading the replies and DMs.

Let's get it this week Elias! https://t.co/llmECjxR0H — bowdo (@bowdo83) July 10, 2018

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what social media is for. Now here’s Elias on another form of social media to play himself out with some classic golf juggling: