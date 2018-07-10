PGA Tour's Steven Bowditch picks HS golfer from Twitter to caddy John Deere Classic

Steven Bowditch isn’t a leading PGA Tour professional, but he’s still among the best in the world. The Australian competes on the top flight of the tour, and while he has struggled to make any cuts on the Tour, he’s still at every event.
That includes the John Deere Open, which starts on Thursday in the Quad Cities area of Illinois and Iowa. This time, Bowditch was facing a unique dilemma: He didn’t have a caddy with him. Rather than resort to a random club pro, he came up with a novel way to find one.
Bowditch sent out a Tweet asking if there were any local high school or college golfers who were interested in caddying a PGA Tour event. Yet, since Bowditch is unlikely to reach the weekend cut, he’s preemptively offering just leftover balls and gloves as the reward for carrying his bag on Thursday and Friday.
That paltry reward was still more than enough to generate plenty of interest, including from one Elias Francque, a 16-year-old golfer for Maine South (Ill.) High in suburban Chicago.
Here’s how it all went down, from Twitter (of course):
That, ladies and gentlemen, is what social media is for. Now here’s Elias on another form of social media to play himself out with some classic golf juggling: