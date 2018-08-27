California wrestling coach believed to have fled with missing teenage girl

A California wrestling coach is being sought in connection with the disappearance of a teenage girl with whom he may have had a ‘romantic relationship’.

As reported by the Stockton Record, 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya is being sought along with an unidentified 16-year-old girl with whom he is believed to have developed a relationship. According to the Stockton Record, Maglaya was an unpaid assistant wrestling coach at Franklin High in Stockton during the 2017-18 school year.

Maglaya was scheduled to repeat the role in 2018-19, but has now been banned from setting foot on Stockton Unified School District soil amidst speculation that he carried out an affair with a student.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the two are likely traveling in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with the license plate 8G91493.

Meanwhile, Stockton Unified School District spokeswoman Dianne Barth said Maglaya had passed prior background checks and that this incident is not consistent with the school district’s policies or goals.