Photographer: Students were waving to parents, not giving Nazi salute

After a pre-Prom photograph surfaced on social media of a large group of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute, the parent who took the picture said the image was not intended to depict that.

Instead, parent Pete Gust told the Associated Press, the Baraboo (Wis.) High School boys were waving to their parents.

“The optics aren’t good,” Gust said to AP before adding, “There was never any inkling of that whatsoever. …. There was nothing intended in any way shape or form to simulate anything that was offensive to anyone.”

Gust took the picture in May and posted it onto his photography website, Wheel Memories. He removed the picture from the site on Monday.

this post has since been deleted, but i just want @barabooSD to be aware of the disturbing actions that are represented in this photograph. this is BEYOND sickening. pic.twitter.com/Fer5heTted — carly sidey (@CarlySidey) November 12, 2018

Jordan Blue, who is not laughing and has his hands at his side in the top right of the picture, according to the Baraboo News Republic, thinks some students did perform the Nazi salute as a joke.

“It was very upsetting to me,” he said to the outlet. “It was very disrespectful to what my beliefs are, and it was a very bad representation of the senior class and the Baraboo School District, because by all means, the Baraboo School District does not support that kind of actions and it is a district that provides many opportunities for the students.”

It appears some of the students in the picture were on the school football team in 2018. It was not immediately clear who, if any, were on the team this season.