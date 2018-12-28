PHOTOS: 2019 All-American Bowl uniforms released

The uniforms for the 2019 All-American Bowl were released Friday.

Adidas said the jerseys were designed based on video game culture and plays that wow the audience.

The numbering looks static, as if a player glitched in a video game and did something that should not be humanly possible.

The design was influenced by “videogame glitches, TV screen color bars, broadcast static and other irregularities that people might see while playing a videogame or watching an incredible play on television,” the site read.

The chest and shoulder pads have a ribbed fit pattern and the adidas logo is emblazoned throughout. There is technology in the jersey that helps the players cool off and allows oxygen to flow better.

West will wear the white jerseys while East dons the black.

The cleats feature static lines similar to the number pattern on the front of the jersey. The adidas logo trails down the side, contrasting with the faint white lines behind it.

The adizero 8.0 shoes supposedly help with lateral movement, durability and added movement around the ankle.

On Jan. 4, the day before the bowl, the shoes will be available to purchase online for $150 on Jan. 4.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.