PHOTOS: 2019 Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 30, 2018
The Chosen 25 is compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports’ staff and recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current play and production on the stat sheet and otherwise. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.
<p><strong>School: </strong>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>175<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Anthony is, arguably, the most feared backcourt player in the country, combining shifty moves off the dribble with marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and elite athleticism. Anthony also plays with the chip of an unranked, unknown player trying to make a name.</p> <p><em>Photo: Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>University School (Fort Lauderdale)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-10<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>260<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Carey is a big, strong forward who can drain perimeter jump shots, take the ball coast-to-coast and punish the opposition in the post.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>230<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Stewart is a brute post player who overpowers and outworks the opposition on both ends of the floor.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Memphis East<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-11<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>220<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Wiseman is a throwback who uses his frame, length and wide-array of low-post moves to dominate the opposition.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Federal Way (Wash.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Center<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-10<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>185<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> McDaniels is Mr. Versatility with the ability to play and guard all five positions effectively.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>South Garland (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: 1</strong>95<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Kentucky<br /> Maxey is a versatile scorer who can beat you at all three levels and a competitive edge that elevates him on both ends.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>210<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Hurt uses his size, length and shooting ability to dominate on the court.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>210<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Green is an athletic scorer who can fill it up from anywhere on the floor and competes on the defensive end.<br /> </p> <p><em>Photo: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>180<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Antoine is a versatile scorer with the size and length to guard multiple positions.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP Photo/Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>190<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Kentucky<br /> Whitney is a scoring machine with great size and an exceptional motor.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory J. Fisher, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>200<br /> <strong>College</strong>: North Carolina<br /> Bacot is a true post player with great hands and exceptional footwork, which allows him to get great position and finish plays.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>200<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Achiuwa oozes potential as a long and skilled forward who effects the game in a variety of different ways on both ends of the floor.</p> <p><em>Photo: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Porter Gaud (Charleston, S.C.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>195<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> James is a versatile guard with great size and athleticism and a high basketball IQ.</p> <p><em>Photo: Porter-Gaud High School</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>220<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Jackson-Davis provides a significant matchup problem in the paint with his 7-foot wingspan; he’s also got the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot.</p> <p><em>Photo: Matt Kryger, Indianapolis Star</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>185<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Lewis is a super athlete with the size and length to dominate on both ends playing and guarding multiple positions.</p> <p><em>Photo: AP Photo, Gregory Payan</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>190<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Stanley is an elite athlete with great size and skill, who competes hard and can guard multiple positions on the floor.</p> <p><em>Photo: Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>230<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Robinson-Earl is a long and versatile forward who gets great position in the paint and finishes plays efficiently. He’s also a stellar rebounder and shot blocker.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Chino Hills (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-8<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>220<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Southern California<br /> Okongwu is a skilled and versatile high-energy forward who impacts the game on both ends of the floor.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory J. Fisher, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Pinnacle (Phoenix)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>180<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Mannion is a crafty, athletic point guard with flare and the ability to takeover games.</p> <p><em>Photo: Michael Chow, The Arizona Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>185<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Brooks is a matchup problem with the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself in a variety of different ways.</p> <p><em>Photo: Matt Kryger/IndyStar</em></p> <p> </p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Mountain Brook (Ala.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-9<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>215<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Watford is a big and strong forward who can knockdown shots, bring the ball up the floor and overpower the opposition in the paint.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</em></p> <div> </div>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>205<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Moore is a utility forward who impacts the game in multiple ways and makes game-winning plays consistently.</p> <p><em>Photo: Charlie Probert</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>185<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Lecque is a walking SportsCenter highlight with an innate ability to maneuver into the lane and finish efficiently.</p> <p><em>Photo: Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-10<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>220<br /> <strong>College</strong>: USC<br /> Mobley is super-skilled and creates matchup problems because of his versatility.</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Photo: Dreamers Athletics</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Mission Bay (San Diego)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-2<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>162<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Ellis is scoring guard with crafty ball-handling skills and marksman-like accuracy all over the floor which makes him virtually unguardable.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
