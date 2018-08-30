USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: 2019 Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: 2019 Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

Boys Basketball

PHOTOS: 2019 Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The Chosen 25 is compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports’ staff and recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current play and production on the stat sheet and otherwise. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Chosen 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2PlYMNv
PHOTOS: 2019 Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

Check out the top 25 boys basketball players in the country

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.