PHOTOS: 2019 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2019.

The composite reflects the rankings of the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 team with Georgia as the unanimous No. 2. Texas A&M and LSU take the next two spots, making it a sweep for the SEC in the top four. Michigan, No. 5, is the only team outside of the SEC to crack the top five.

Keep in mind, National Signing Day isn’t until February, so a lot can change.

UPDATED: 12/19/18