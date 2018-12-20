USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: 2019 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Photo: John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: 2019 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Football

PHOTOS: 2019 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2019.

The composite reflects the rankings of the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 team with Georgia as the unanimous No. 2. Texas A&M and LSU take the next two spots, making it a sweep for the SEC in the top four. Michigan, No. 5, is the only team outside of the SEC to crack the top five.

Keep in mind, National Signing Day isn’t until February, so a lot can change.

UPDATED: 12/19/18

, , , , , Early Signing Period, Football, Gallery, Photos, Signing Day

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/photos-2019-composite-team-football-recruiting-rankings
PHOTOS: 2019 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.