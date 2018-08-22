PHOTOS: Chosen 25 Football Player Rankings for 2019

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 22, 2018
The Chosen 25 Football Player Rankings for the Class of 2019 was compiled by USA TODAY Sports staff and is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive End<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>Weight:</strong> 240<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> Thibodeaux’s motor stays in overdrive and he uses his cat-like quickness off the ball to stop the run and effectively rush the quarterback.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Dunham (Baton Rouge)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Cornerback<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Weight:</strong> 188<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> Stingley is a super athlete who locks down receivers using his speed and agility. He’s terrific with run support, reads the pass masterfully and lays the boom.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive End<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>232<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Georgia<br /> Smith runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch vertical leap, which translates into domination on the gridiron. He uses his athleticism and versatility to consistently expose linemen.</p> <p><em>Photo: Casey Brooke Lawson, IMG Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive End<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>245<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Harrison is a ferocious competitor who thrives as a pass-rusher and uses his 4.6-speed to overwhelm the opposition at the line of scrimmage.</p> <p><em>Photo: Emily Myers</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Amite (La.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive Tackle<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>330<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports </em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Huntington (W.Va.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Offensive Tackle<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>320<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Wright is big and physical with great footwork and agility, allowing him to hold off even the most determined of defensive linemen.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Wide Receiver<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>190<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Georgia<br /> Haselwood doubles as a state champion hurdler and that athleticism is evident when he’s on the field. He gives the defensive secondary headaches with his speed, quickness and hands.</p> <p><em>Photo: Travis Hudgons, iShootAtlanta Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Allen (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wide Receiver<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>202<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Oklahoma<br /> Wease is a speedy receiver with outstanding footwork and exceptional quickness, which allows him to rack-up yards after the catch.</p> <p><em>Photo: Allen High School</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Offensive Tackle<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>310<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Tennessee<br /> Morris is an agile and active tackle with quick feet and hands that are constantly moving, which allows him to dominate opposing defensive linemen.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Linebacker<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-1<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>209<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Auburn<br /> Pappoe uses his 4.5 speed, athleticism and football IQ to overwhelm the opposition.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Running Back<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>215<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Sanders knows how to use his 4.4 speed and cut-back ability to come up with big plays consistently.</p> <p><em>Photo: IMG Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Safety<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-1<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>186<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Hill is masterful patrolling the secondary, has the proverbial “nose for the ball” and enforcer ability when it comes to delivering big hits.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Harding University (Charlotte)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Athlete<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-2<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>222<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Whether he’s running past defenders at running back or cracking running backs as a linebacker, Crouch is the type of player that will be dominant regardless.</p> <p><em>Photo: 2M Photos</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Athlete<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>212<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> McCoy is Mr. Versatility with the ability to legitimately dominate as a wide receiver and as a linebacker.</p> <p><em>Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports Images</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Belleville (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Offensive Tackle<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>304<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Michigan State<br /> Dobbs has exceptional footwork and great size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), which allows him to hold off the defensive front.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Atascocita (Humble, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Offensive Tackle<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>312<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Texas A&M<br /> Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.</p> <p><em>Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports Images,</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Lake Travis (Austin)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Wide Receiver<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-1<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>181<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Ohio State<br /> Wilson is a speedy receiver with the rare ability to make “wow” catches. He also doubles as a basketball star and has D-I offers on the hardwood.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shelia Parodi</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oxford (Ala.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>300<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Webb’s quickness and ability to anchor down after he snaps the ball allows him to dominate defensive linemen.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mike Lett, Lett's Focus</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Offensive Tackle<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-6<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>285<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Wisconsin<br /> At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Pinnacle (Phoenix)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Quarterback<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-1<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>180<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Oklahoma<br /> Rattler has a gun of an arm coupled with the athleticism to buy time in the pocket. He doubles as a basketball star and helped Pinnacle claim a state title last season.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tom Tingle, Arizona Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Horn Lake (Miss.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Linebacker<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>220<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Undecided<br /> Dean is a big, physical linebacker who makes great reads, stops the run and is quick and agile enough to drop back into coverage and be just as effective.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sarah Warnock, Clarion-Ledger</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive End<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>258<br /> <strong>College</strong>: South Carolina<br /> Pickens is a ferocious pass-rusher with great footwork and a motor that never shuts off.</p> <p><em>Photo: Ken Ruinard, Anderson Independent Mail</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>South Dade (Homestead, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Wide Receiver<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>180<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Clemson<br /> Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports Images</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Louisa County (Mineral, Va.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Linebacker<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>228<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Penn State<br /> Smith comes up with big hits consistently and uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.5 speed to hound opposing quarterbacks.</p> <p><em>Photo: Andrew Woolfolk</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Destrehan (La.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Running Back<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-11<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong>206<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Georgia<br /> Emery is a shifty back with great hands, amazing footwork and breakaway 4.4 speed, which keeps the defense off-balance at all times.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
