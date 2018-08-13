PHOTOS: Corbin Carroll takes MVP honors as West beats East 4-2 in Perfect Game All-American Classic

Lakeside (Seattle) outfielder Corbin Carroll set the tone early for the West squad as they beat the East, 4-2, in the Perfect Game All-American Classic, Sunday night at the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park, earning MVP honors for his efforts.

Georgia Premier Academy (Statesboro, Ga.) righthander Daniel Espino wowed fans with his 99 mph fastball. But not before the 5-foot-10 Carroll got to him, getting a good piece of a 97-mph four-seamer and carrying it to the wall in left-centerfield for a triple. Carroll then sprinted home on a wild ball four, the end result of what was otherwise an entertaining battle between Espino and potential 2019 No. 1 pick Bobby Witt Jr.:

Witt Jr vs Espino part 2 pic.twitter.com/UYvEU97STq — Matt Powers (@MattPowers31) August 13, 2018

Carroll finished the game 1 for 1 with a triple, RBI, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored.