PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 14, 2018
USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Teams. The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.
Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff.
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Montverde, Fla.<br /> <strong>2016-17 record</strong><strong>:</strong> 36-0<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 1<br /> The Eagles are the reigning GEICO Nationals champions and despite returning just one starter from last year’s team (Balsa Koprivica), they’ve added the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/montverde-academy-reloaded-back-for-more-mclamb-mars-reel" rel="noopener" target="_blank">depth and talent to repeat</a>. Arguably the biggest addition is versatile forward Precious Achiuwa, who is ranked No. 12 overall in USA Today Sports’ <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a> for 2019</p> <p><em>Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Bradenton, Fla.<br/><strong>20</strong><strong>17</strong><strong>-18</strong><strong> record</strong><strong>:</strong> 22-5<br/><strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 23<br/>The Ascenders are loaded this season and have a great combination of versatile players that give them what it takes to challenge for the GEICO Nationals title. Josh Green (pictured) (27.9 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.8 apg., 1.6 spg.), a shooting guard who is <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-guard-josh-green-commits-to-arizona" rel="noopener" target="_blank">committed to Arizona</a> and ranked No. 8 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25 for 2019</a>, anchors the backcourt with Noah Farrakhan.</p><p><em>Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Mouth of Wilson, Va.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 41-2<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br /> The Warriors don’t have any starters returning from last year’s team, but when you add the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">No. 1 player in the Chosen 25</a> for 2019, point guard Cole Anthony, you’re on the right track. Anthony, who was named MVP of the prestigious Nike EYBL (27 ppg., 7.6 rpg, 3.5 apg.) this past summer, is joined in the backcourt by shooting guard Cam Thomas (pictured), a breakout star on the EYBL this summer, point guards Evan Johnson and Daniel Scott and wings Darrick Jones sand Christian Brown.</p> <p><em>Photo: Aguallo Studios</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Fort Lauderdale, Fla.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 36-2<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 2<br /> The Sharks fell in the GEICO Nationals title game to Montverde Academy last season, but return a core that can put them in position to <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/mclamb-university-school-is-back-and-looking-for-revenge" rel="noopener" target="_blank">avenge that loss</a>. Vernon Carey Jr. (pictured) (26 ppg., 10 rpg, 4.2 bpg.), who is ranked No. 2 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a> for 2019, and Scottie Barnes (21.3 ppg., 9.7 rpg at GEICO Nationals) who is ranked No. 6 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a> for 2020, give the Sharks the two most versatile forwards in the country, regardless of class, making them a matchup nightmare for most teams.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dennis Schneidler, USA TODAY Sports Images</em></p> <p> </p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Hyattsville, Md.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 33-5<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 8<br /> The Stags return all five starters from a team that won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference last season. The experienced group is led by shooting guard Justin Moore (pictured) (16.6 points per game), a Villanova commit, center Hunter Dickinson, who is ranked No. 20 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a> for 2020, and shooting guard Earl Timberlake Jr.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY</em></p> <p> </p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> La Porte, Ind.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 23-5<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 6<br /> The Lakers return just two starters from last year’s squad, but it certainly helps that one of those players is Isaiah Stewart, a forward who is ranked No. 3 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a> for 2019. Stewart, who averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Lakers, owns the paint and opens up everything for his teammates on both ends of the floor.</p> <p><em>Photo: La Lumiere School</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Chatsworth, Calif.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 27-4<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 16<br /> Just days after winning the Open Division, widely regarded as California’s most grueling, last season, Trailblazers shooting guard Cassius Stanley, who is ranked No. 16 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a> for 2019, guaranteed to USA Today Sports that they would repeat this season. Stanley (17 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 3.1 apg.), forward K.J. Martin (18 ppg., 10 rpg.), combo guard Scotty Pippen and forward Terren Frank, who had a breakout summer on the Nike EYBL, all return as starters for the Trailblazers.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sierra Canyon</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Phoenix, Ariz.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 25-2<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> 7<br /> The Matadors post, arguably, the most accomplished backcourt in the country in point guard Jovan Blacksher (16 ppg., 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg., 6.2 spg.), a Grand Canyon commit, and point guard Jaelen House (pictured) (19 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 5.2 apg., 6.2 spg.), an Arizona State commit. Both players have won three-straight state titles.</p> <p><em>Photo: Patrick Breen, The Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Temecula, Calif.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 29-5<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> Unranked<br /> Good luck finding a better brother duo than Isaiah and Evan Mobley; the twin towers dominated the summer circuit with the Compton Magic (Calif.) and anchor the Eagles’ frontcourt, making them a legitimate threat to knockoff any team in the country on any given night. Evan, the top ranked junior in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25</a>, is coming off a summer so dominant that it’s put him in the conversation for No. 1 player regardless of class.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Moody, Rancho Christian</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Norcross, Ga.<br /> <strong>2017-18 </strong><strong>record</strong><strong>:</strong> 28-4<br /> <strong>Fi</strong><strong>nal 17-18</strong><strong> Super 25 ranking:</strong> Unranked<br /> The Blue Devils return all five starters from a team that finished as state runner-up last season, led by versatile shooting guard Brandon Boston (pictured) (14.1 ppg., 5.4 rpg.), who is ranked No. 11 overall in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Chosen 25 for 2020</a>. Boston was one of the most dominant players on the Nike EYBL this past summer running with AOT (Ga.). He’s joined by point guard Kyle Sturdivant (15 ppg., 4.2 apg.), a Southern Cal commit, forward Issa Muhammad (9.3 ppg., 7.4 rpg.), and guards Caleb Murphy and Kevon Eskridge.</p> <p><em>Photo: Ty Freeman Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Bel Aire, Kan.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 22-2<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> Will look to continue where they left off. The Buffaloes are returning an elite cast including 6-foot-11 five-star center N’Faly Dante, who is ranked No. 10 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2020; four-star small forward Malik Hall, who committed to Michigan State at the beginning of November; four-star power forward Tray Jackson, who committed to Missouri in October; four-star shooting guard Austin Crowley, a Vanderbilt commit; and three-star Jourdan Smith. They also added Shereef Mitchell, a three-star point guard who averaged 24.6 point, 6.4 rebounds and four assists per game, according to the <a href="https://journalstar.com/sports/high-school/basketball/boys/mitchell-headed-to-sunrise-christian-academy/article_3bfefc59-5393-55fa-bbf0-6ef2a76b0663.html">Journal Star</a>.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sunrise Christian</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Triton Falls, N.J.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 29-4<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> Ranney School is led by a pair of <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings">Chosen 25</a> players: No. 9 Bryan Antoine and No. 15 Scottie Lewis (pictured). The two have been busy, both competing in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/usa-basketball-bryan-antoine-and-scottie-lewis-are-committed-and-focused">USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp</a> in October against some of the best high school talent in the nation. Despite the recognition, there’s also a chip on their shoulder of failing to make the Under-18 National Team in July.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory Payan, AP</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Denton, Texas<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 38-2<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> Guyer got as high as No. 11 in the Super 25 before an upset loss in the quarterfinals dropped them out. They’ll look to prove that loss was just a fluke. The Wildcats have a stacked group highlighted by a pair of four-star athletes: De’Vion Harmon (#11), the No. 4 point guard in the nation and an Oklahoma commit, and Jalen Wilson (#10), the No. 11 small forward and a Michigan commit. The one piece missing: Grayson Carter, who graduated and is now playing for Georgetown.</p> <p><em>Photo: Visuals by Dre</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Powder Springs, Ga.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 26-3<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> Don’t let thank “unranked” blemish fool you: McEachern was top-notch last year, getting as high as No. 5 in the Super 25 before falling out. This year, their team is led by the same pair, but now they’re a year more experienced. Four-star Isaac Okoro, the No. 1 Georgia player in his class, enters his senior year. Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper (pictured), who is <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings">No. 5 in the Chosen 25</a>, is now a junior and has an important year of high school experience and the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/usa-basketball-bryan-antoine-and-scottie-lewis-are-committed-and-focused">USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp</a> under his belt.</p> <p><em>Photo: Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Fairfax, Va.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 33-4<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>14<br /> The Paul VI backcourt is ridiculous. Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach (pictured) is No. 12 in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings">Chosen 25</a> and has received college offers from the usual contenders including Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Villanova. Four-star Anthony Harris, the No. 3 player in Virginia, is a combo-guard committed to Virginia Tech. Then there’s Trevor Keels, the four-star sophomore combo guard who got a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/recruiting-insider/wp/2017/12/14/this-freshmans-high-school-career-is-three-games-old-and-he-already-has-a-college-offer/">college offer three games into his freshman year</a>. Let’s not forget Josiah Freeman, a three-star shooting guard with <a href="https://247sports.com/Player/Josiah-Freeman-46054198/">four offers</a>: George Washington, Georgetown, Maryland and Virginia.</p> <p><em>Photo: Justin Ford, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Philadelphia<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 31-2<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>5<br /> After returning most of its key 2017-18 players, it’s not hard to see a path for Imhotep to jump back into the top 10 at some point this season. Combo guard Dahmir Bishop, an Xavier commit, is the No. 5 player in Pennsylvania, and small forward Donta Scott is committed to Maryland. Elijah Taylor (pictured) is the three-star power forward with a handful of offers and small forward Jamil Riggins has at three-star composite ranking and three mid-major offers.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gregory J. Fisher, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Mount Pleasant, Utah<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 24-2<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>13<br /> From the final <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/rankings/expert/boys/basketball/2017/18">Super 25 rankings</a> last season: “Opponents’ winning percentage was more than 70% and all but two opponents made it to postseason play.” Yet the Tigers only lost two games. They’ll face an unusual challenge this year, though. Former head coach Curtis Condie left the program for a college opportunity, according to <a href="https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900023291/lone-peak-boys-basketball-coach-david-evans-to-take-over-for-curtis-condie-at-wasatch-academy.html">Deseret News</a>, though it’s unclear what it was. Now, former Lone Peak (No. 17 in last year’s Super 25) head coach David Evans will be in charge.</p> <p><em>Photo: Arina Zheng</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Mountain Brook, Ala.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 34-4<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>20<br /> Mountain Brook is back and looking for its third straight 7A state championship. They’ll go for one more run with Trendon Watford (pictured). The five-star power forward has averaged 23.3 points and 11.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals in just 22.8 minutes per game over the last three years. Watford, who is No. 21 in the Chosen 25, was one of only two players on the team to play at least 20 minutes per game and he was by far the most efficient, but he has more help this year. Guard Colby Jones transferred to Mountain Brook after averaging 23.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game and made the All-Birmingham Second Team, according to <a href="https://www.al.com/sports/index.ssf/2018/08/mountain_brook_basketball_adds.html">Alabama.com</a>.</p> <p><em>Photo: Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Seattle, Wash.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 22-7<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> Over the offseason, the Vikings simultaneously improved their team while weakening a city rival. Rainier Beach got two transfer stars that had previously attended Garfield High School (Seattle). MarJon Beauchamp (pictured), the No. 1 player in Washington and No. 22 player in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2020-boys-basketball-player-rankings">Chosen 25</a>, is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard. Jamon Kemp, a three-star small forward and No. 6 player in Washington, is the son of former NBA star Shawn Kemp.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Federal Way, Wash.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 27-2<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> Just when Jaden McDaniels (pictured) seemed like he couldn’t get any better, he added another inch to his height. The now 6-foot-11 wing can play and defend all five positions, entrenching himself at No. 5 in the <a href="https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chosen-25-usa-today-sports-2019-boys-basketball-player-rankings">Chosen 25 rankings</a> and serving as a fixture on college boards with offers from schools including Texas, Washington, UCLA and San Diego State, and a visit to Kentucky.</p> <p><em>Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Roselle, N.J.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 29-4<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>10<br /> The defending New Jersey Tournament of Champions winners have to deal with a slew of talent graduating, none more crucial than forwards Naz Reid (LSU) and Alanzo Frink (South Carolina). But that’s just fine for Chosen 25 forward Kahlil Whitney, (pictured) the top-ranked prospect in a Garden State class that’s exceptionally brimming with 2019 talent even by its own high standards. A versatile athlete with a relentless motor and a well-documented rep for posterizing opponents, the Kentucky-bound Whitney is more than capable of handling the load after a 17-18 campaign in which he averaged 15 points and six boards.</p> <p><em>Photo: Peter Ackerman, Asbury Park Press</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Indianapolis, Ind.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 32-0<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> The Warriors had plenty of close calls through their unbeaten run to the state 4A title, but in the end there was no question as Dean Tate and Co. survived a loaded field that featured some of the state’s best talent in years. Now comes the unenviable task of the title defense, through an unbearably tough class, with a huge target on their backs. But with three returning starters, none more important than David Bell, the Warriors might be up for the task. In Bell -- a potential ALL-USA candidate at wide receiver who is deciding between Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Purdue and Indiana – the Warriors bring gridiron toughness to the hardwood.</p> <p><em>Photo: Matt Kryger, IndyStar</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Memphis, Tenn.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 29-3<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>4<br /> Gone is head coach Penny Hardaway, the former NBA star off to bring his alma mater University of Memphis back to glory after leading the Mustangs to a third straight TSSAA state title. So too is Chandler Lawson, off to play for his father at nearby Wooddale after initially transferring to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) over the summer. But the cupboard is hardly bare, and that’s because Chosen 25 center James Wiseman is still here to make things miserable for everybody in the Volunteer State. An ALL-USA Third Team selection and Tennessee Player of the Year last winter, the 6-foot-11 Wiseman averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to help lead East to its third straight Class AAA state title.</p> <p><em>Photo: Calvin Mattheis, News Sentinel</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Belleville, Ill.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 30-2<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>24<br /> Last year’s run to the program’s first-ever 4A state title, knocking off Chicago juggernaut and defending champ Whitney Young in overtime, announced the affirmative arrival of one E.J. Liddell (pictued). The 6-foot-7 Ohio State commit, ranked by 247 Sports as the top prospect in Illinois and the 10th best power forward in the country, was one of the Prairie State’s most feared on the blocks. His 200 blocks on the season averaged out to nearly six a game, to go with a near double-double (20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds).</p> <p><em>Photo: Alicia Willis, Belleville West Yearbook</em></p>
<p><strong>Location: </strong>Greensboro, N.C.<br /> <strong>2017-18 record</strong>: 27-7<br /> <strong>Final 17-18 Super 25 ranking: </strong>Unranked<br /> The Bengals are the two-time defending NCISAA 3A champs coming into this season, and are a hard favorite for a third straight title in the brand-new 4A division after loading up on some reinforcements this offseason. With plenty of firepower, Greensboro will look to return to GEICO Nationals for the second time in three seasons as well. In sophomore Carson McCorkle (pictured), a Virginia commit regarded as one of the 2021 class’s top shooting guards, they have a long-term foundation to build around.</p> <p><em>Photo: AltaSky, Carlos Morales</em></p>
