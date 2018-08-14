PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Football Rankings

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 14, 2018
<p><strong>2017 record:</strong> 10-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>Despite the departure of QB Tanner McKee, the Huskies return plenty of firepower. Wide receiver Gary Bryant will be the focus of a dynamic offense that also features a solid running back tandem of Thomas Kinslow and Octavio Cortes. Two transfer quarterbacks—Reggie Retzlaff and Carter Freedland—will have the opportunity to replace McKee. The defense will be led by four-star defensive end Drake Jackson and cornerback Isaiah Young, who’s just a junior.</p><p><em>Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 record:</strong> 12-1<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 22<br/>The defending state champions return senior QB Will Kuehne (completed 199 of 298 passes for 2,788 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three INTs and ran for 289 yards and 10 TDs). He committed to North Texas earlier this summer. Junior RB Isaiah Jacobs and junior TE Mario Kirby are drawing some college interest. The defense, solid in 2017, returns senior DT Hilton Moseby and junior DBs Deuce Mayberry and Dawson Adams and senior LB KeJuan Hay.</p><p><em>Photo: Billy Embody, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 8-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>The Falcons have plenty of senior talent returning, led in the trenches by Mason Lunsford, a second team All-WCAC selection last season, and Lucas Portes. Sophomore OL Landon Tengwall, who is 6-6 and 300 pounds, is already drawing big-time offers. Senior RB Latrele Palmer should be primed to put up big numbers along with senior QB Kamerun Snell (1,265 yards and seven TDs passing, 524 yards and seven TDs rushing). His top target will likely be senior WR-DB Cam Hart (pictured), a Notre Dame commit.</p><p><em>Photo: Sean Fitz, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 13-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking: </strong>Unranked<br/>Coming off a state title and returning some top players that include Christian Harris (pictured), a Texas A&M commit. Makiya Tongue, a Georgia commit, is the son of former NFLer Reggie Tongue, while Jordan Clark is the son of former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark. Running back Mike Hollins is a three-star recruit with an Alabama offer. The defense includes LB Bryton Constantin, a Clemson commit, and 325-pound junior DL Jaquelin Roy, a four-star prospect.</p><p><em>Photo: Greg Powers, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 7-4<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Not Ranked<br/>Wide receiver David Bell (52 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 TDs) is one of the most dynamic athletes in the state and could play college football and basketball. He helped the Warriors to a basketball state title. Senior OL Justin Britt, who is 6-4 and 280 and has been offered by most of the top schools in the Midwest. Running back Romeir Elliott (pictured) (1,113 yards and 18 TDs) is primed for another big year.</p><p><em>Photo: Doug McSchooler, Indianapolis Star</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 16-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>Folsom has a ton of talent returning from its state championship squad in 2017. Wide receiver Joseph Ngata (pictured), a Clemson commit, is expected to put up huge numbers alongside quarterback Kaiden Bennett, who threw for more than 4,000 yards last season. Ngata’s younger brother, Daniyel, is also expected to be a major contributor. Folsom also boasts a solid defense but will have a tough test to start the season against De La Salle.</p><p><em>Photo: Alvarez Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 record:</strong> 12-1<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>A perennial Texas power, Katy came up just short in its state championship bid a season ago. Running back Deondrick Glass (pictured) has been an impact player for the Tigers in recent years, and that’s expected to continue. Sophomore Bronson McClelland is expected to get the nod under center, and he’ll be protected by Oklahoma State commit Cole Birmingham. The defense is again expected to be stout, which has been Katy’s trademark in seasons’ past.</p><p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong></strong><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 13-1<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 3<br/>The Hawks were the state runner-up last season and the state champion the year before and have a wealth of young talent. Sophomore QB Kyle McCord, who was the only freshman this spring to be invited to the Elite 11 Camp, has a variety of college offers already. The defense is led by sophomore LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of the former Eagles player. Senior DB-LB Myles Talley and DB Zach Bouggess are also key players on the defense.</p><p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Location:</strong> Pickerington, Ohio<br /> <strong>2017 Record:</strong> 14-1<br /> <strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br /> Junior QB Demeatric Crenshaw (pictured) (Passed for 1,500 yards, 13 TDs and 192 carries for 1,218 yards and 18 TDs) returns after a monster sophomore season. Senior RB Jamir Jackson (147 carries for 782 yards and 15 TDs) will help in the backfield. The defense is strong, led by senior DT Karter Johnson, who has committed to TCU. He’s joined by senior DT DeWayne Carter, junior DE-TE Ty Hamilton, who had four sacks last season, and senior DB-WR Jaquwon Crawford, who had four interceptions.</p> <p><em>Photo: Phil Didion, The Enquirer</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 record:</strong> 8-5 (8 wins forfeited)<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>Marietta will start the season a bit behind the eight ball as two starters have been declared ineligible. Still, the Blue Devils are loaded with talent. Quarterback Harrison Bailey has several major offers and is just a junior. Offensive lineman Jake Wray, another junior, has committed to Ohio State. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton is a Tennessee commit, while ATH Arik Gilbert (pictured) is the sixth-ranked player in the country.</p><p><em>Photo: Cory Fravel, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 10-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>Miami Central is again loaded with talent, led by cornerback Henry Gray (pictured), a Miami commit. Jesus Machado, who transferred in from Champagnat Catholic, landed an Alabama offer as an eighth-grader. Lexington Joseph will have the unenviable task of replacing the great James Cook. Joseph is a three-star recruit in the class of 2019. Quarterback Maurice Underwood is a Marshall commit, while offensive lineman Maurice Smith has a load of major offers.</p><p><em>Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 11-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>The back-to-back state champs' defense is absolutely stacked, with defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele (pictured), who has a host of major offers. He’s joined by 2020 star linebacker Jordan Botelho and Southern Cal commit Gino Quinones. The offense is led by quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Matt Sykes, both juniors.</p><p><em>Photo: Gerard Martinez, 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong></strong><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 10-2<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>The defending state champs return three solid senior running backs in Rahmir Johnson (pictured) (555 yards and six TDs rushing, two TDs receiving), Josh McKenzie (907 yards, eight TDs rushing) and Anthony Corbin. Under center will be junior Andrew Boel, but with the run game he may not be called upon to pass much. The defense is returning plenty of talent, including four-star junior safety Jordan Morant and three-star DE Aeneas Dicosmo.</p><p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 11-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>The back-to-back 7A state title-winner will have a super difficult schedule that includes St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). Junior QB Robby Ashford is already getting offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, and Auburn. WR George Pickens (pictured), an Auburn commit, is a star and should make Ashford's life easier. Senior RB Larry McCammon (1,500 yards, 20 TDs rushing) is a three-star and one of the top backs in the state. <br/></p><p><em>Photo: Kevin Brooks</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 record:</strong> 13-2<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 10<br/>Winners of nine consecutive state titles, the Gaels have their eyes on making it a decade of dominance. The defense is headed by cousins Falcon Kaumatule and Treven Ma’ae. Both are getting big-time college offers. The offense is a bit less stable, though the offensive line is solid and Bishop Gorman has a history of talented, high-scoring teams.</p><p><em>Photo: Joshua Dahl, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 13-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>The Cavs have a new quarterback in junior Hudson Card, who has of five-star WR Garrett Wilson (pictured) at his disposal. Wilson recently committed to Ohio State. Card was a solid WR as a sophomore, catching 69 passes for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns. The defense is led by LB Mauricio Trevino, who, as a sophomore, racked up a whopping 145 tackles. He'll have help from safety Hunter Henry and DT Kaleb Wenson. Lake Travis has appeared in the state title game in each of the past three seasons, winning in 2016.</p><p><em>Photo: Sheila Parodi</em></p>
<p><strong></strong><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 13-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 4<br/>St. Frances made headlines this off-season when area teams refused to schedule the powerhouse program, indicating just how dominant the Panthers have become. They will have to deal with the loss of their starting QB, Jalon Jones, who transferred to Henrico in Virginia. Still, St. Frances is loaded with talent. RB Joachim Bangda holds an Alabama offer, s a four-star prospect. OG Darrian Dalcourt is also an Alabama commit. The defense is impressive, led by another Alabama commit, LB Shane Lee. Junior DE Chris Braswell is one of the best in the nation at his position, and another junior, Demon Clowney, is already garnering major offers. <br/></p><p><em>Photo: 247 Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 13-2<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 13<br/>Behind QB Jacob Conover, the Wolves have won back-to-back state titles and they'll be looking to make it three in a row in 2018. Conover is committed to BYU. The offense also features RBDecarlos Brooks, TE Brayden Liebrock, and WR Demarcus Griffin. Liebrock is a Texas commit. Nevada commit Avery Carrington leads the defense, along with Hawaii-bound Zach Bowers. DT Matthew Pola-Mao transferred in from Mountain Pointe. He's a four-star prospect with a host of major offers.</p><p><em>Photo: David Wallace, Arizona Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 12-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>It was a down year for the Raiders---by their standards---in 2017, as they fell in the state semifinals. That doesn't figure to happen again this season. The defense is stacked. LB Anthony Solomon is a Miami commit, while Oklahoma commit Jaden Davis and Ohio State commit Jordan Battle head a dominant secondary. WR Marcus Rosemy, a junior, is one of the nation's top-ranked players in the class of 2020. Four-star RB Daniel Carter is primed for a big year, as he'll be running behind OL Vincent Murphy.</p><p><em>Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 9-2<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 17<br/>St. John's won the WCAC title last year and returns a ton of talent. RB Keilan Robinson is an Alabama commit, and quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava, a transfer from Kahuku in Hawaii, is one of the top dual-threat QBs in the 2020 class. Rakim Jarrett, a four-star WR, is drawing major offers. Defensively the Cadets are led by LB Mekhail Sherman, at top-20 player overall in the 2020 class. Three-star DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash is expected to contribute, along with Luke Hill, a four-star CB in the 2020 class.<br/></p><p><em>Photo: John McDonnell, The Washington Post via Getty Images</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 10-2<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> Unranked<br/>The Rams have an absolute wealth of top talent. LB Owen Pappoe, an Auburn commit, has been in the national spotlight for years. DE Kevin Harris has committed to Alabama, while DL Tru Thompson is headed to Florida State. Offensively, the line is huge, led by Michigan commit Trente Jones and Wanya Morris, a Florida State commit. C.J. Dixon will start the season under center, with Nebraska commit Ronald Thompkins as the lead RB.</p><p><em>Photo: Richard Craine, Grayson Rams Touchdown Club</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 16-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 5<br/>Allen won the state title a season ago and returns a bunch of starters. Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale returns under center, and his top target will be Oklahoma commit Theo Wease. Three-star Texas State commit Andrew Henry will carry the load in the backfield, helped by OL E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, another OU commit. Defensively, the Eagles will be led by DT Jayden Jernigan, an Oklahoma State commit.</p><p><em>Photo: Lauren Landes, Texas HS Football</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 15-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking: </strong>1<br/>The defending national champs will be forced to reload following departures of many of its top players. Southern Cal commit Bryce Young will take over under center. Young is the nation's top-ranked dual-threat QB in the class of 2020. Oregon commit Sean Dollars will help out of the backfield, and five-star Bru McCoy, one of the nation's most dynamic players, will be his top target. Oregon commit Jeremiah Criddell, a safety, will also play some WR along with Colorado commit Braedin Huffman-Dixon. Another pair of Oregon commits head the defense in LB Mase Funa and DT Keyon Ware-Hudson.</p><p><em>Photo: Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 11-3<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 14<br/>QB D.J. Uiagalelei is at least the top QB in the 2020 class, if not the nation. He has an amazing arm. Stanford commit Colby Bowman, three-star junior Kris Hutson, and three-star senior Jake Bailey will be his top targets. RB George Holani has drawn offers from BYU, Arizona State, and others. Chris Steele, a Southern Cal commit, is one of the nation's top CB's, and LB Ralen Goforth has earned some big-time offers.</p><p><em>Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong></strong><strong>2017 Record:</strong> 8-0<br/><strong>Final 2017 Ranking:</strong> 2<br/>Loaded again, will play a challenging schedule. The backfield is stacked with Trey Sanders, the nation's top RB, and Noah Cain, a top-five RB. The OL is huge, with five-star Evan Neal, Donte Lucas, Charles Turner and Justin Osborne. Both David Baldwin and Bryson Lucero will be in line for reps under center. As impressive as the offense is, the defense is equally stout. DE Nolan Smith, is the No. 1 player in the 2019 class. LB Jaleel McCrae is a Florida State commit. Another LB, Charles Thomas, is a Michigan commit.</p><p><em>Photo: IMG Academy</em></p>
