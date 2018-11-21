USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

Photo: Scott Heckel, Canton Repository

PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

Girls Basketball

PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams. The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff.

Gallery, Girls Basketball, Photos, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/photos-super-25-preseason-girls-basketball-rankings
PHOTOS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.