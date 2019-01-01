USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: Under Armour All-America Game, Day One

Photo: Under Armour

Football

Athletes got to enjoy festivities around Orlando including kayaking, Universal Studios and a players lounge.

Now let’s get to business.

Some of the top high school football players in the country have begun practice for the illustrious Under Armour All-America Game.

Take a look at the photos of Day One:

