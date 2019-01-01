PHOTOS: Under Armour All-America Game, Day One

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Logan Newman, USA TODAY High School Sports | December 31, 2018
Athletes got to enjoy festivities around Orlando including kayaking, Universal Studios and a players lounge.
Now let’s get to business.
Some of the top high school football players in the country have begun practice for the illustrious Under Armour All-America Game.
Take a look at the photos of Day One:
2019 Under Armour All America Game, Under Armour All-America, Under Armour All-America Game, Football, Under Armour All-America Game
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send