Photos: Athletes arrive, get uniforms for Under Armour All-America Game

One of the top high school events of the year is here.

Star football players from around the country gathered in Orlando as Under Armour All-America Game festivities begin.

The athletes will be ringing in the New Year with an All-Star game on Thursday.

As they arrived Saturday, the players got a visit from the barber, played video games and received jerseys and cleats to wear during the game.

Check out all the action in the photo gallery below.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.