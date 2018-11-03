November just started, so here's a Piesman candidate out of JSerra

It’s officially Thanksgiving season.

We’ve got ourselves a Piesman candidate.

As Super 25 team JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) was working to put the first round of the playoffs out of reach, they got a little help from an offensive lineman.

Wide receiver Tarik Luckett caught a pass in the red zone in the middle of the third quarter and ran toward the end zone. As he approached the goal line, it appears as though he lost grip of the ball and had just enough control to flip it toward a nearby teammate.

It was offensive lineman Caden Blyth, who had been blocking downfield for the screen play.

He snatched at it with one hand and pulled it in, falling as he did so.

Blyth was mobbed by teammates as he stood up and celebrated.

JSerra took a four-possession lead en route to a 42-9 route over Long Beach Poly (Calif.).

Some other JSerra touchdowns on Friday night included:

This treat from Chris Street:

A fake field goal on fourth-and-10:

A play action that nobody on defense looked ready for:

Play action roll out ➡ wide open Jasper Lott@JSerra_Football l #FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/Yi1vtPdIzj — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 3, 2018

And we’ll give you one more from Street, courtesy of some magnificent blocking up front and speed from the running back.