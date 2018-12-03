With Arizona records in hand, Chosen 25 QB Spencer Rattler receives All-American jersey

The No. 1 quarterback in the country donned the his All-American Bowl jersey on Monday.

Pinnacle (Phoenix) High School quarterback Spencer Rattler received the bowl jersey as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little boy, putting in hard work and balling,” Rattler said. “It’s finally came and I’m excited to make an impact out there on the game.”

He might be the most accomplished high school quarterback in Arizona high school history, a claim that’s nothing to blush at. With NFL talent such as Danny White, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brett Hundley, the state has seen stars come through.

This season, Rattler set the 5A/6A Arizona passing touchdowns record and became the first quarterback in the state to throw for more than 11,000 career yards.

“It’s cool, that was something I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “That’s another checklist off the box … It feels good having the all-time record in yards and touchdowns.”

With that has come an influx of attention nationally. Rattler has been the center of media focus throughout his high school career, including ESPN and Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” and his 41.9K Instagram followers includes Baker Mayfield. He’s gotten the attention of a handful of rappers too, Rattler said.

“But I can’t really think about it right now,” he said.

He’s doesn’t have the time. Ratter is preparing for Oklahoma.

The preparation period began a little earlier than expected after a rules violation cost him his eligibility late in the season. The most prolific quarterback in Arizona history had to watch as his team fought through the playoffs before falling in the semifinals to a team Rattler had beat in August.

“It was definitely difficult, knowing all my players are out there having fun,” he said. “They couldn’t make it to the state champions, so that kind of hurt, knowing if was in there, we would have won it for sure, I think.”

For sure? That’s a bold claim, considering the champion won the game 65-28 to clinch its third title in a row.

“We were rolling,” Rattler said. “We would have still been rolling.”

Rattler is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 20 player nationally, per 247 Sports. He is firm in his Oklahoma commitment.

The quarterback took a quick liking to head coach Lincoln Riley.

“He was just more genuine than everybody, some other coaches kind of hit you with the sales pitch,” Rattler said.

That’s the same type of praise Trejan Bridges, an Oklahoma commit out of Hebron High (Carrollton, Texas), paid to the head coach.

Rattler is already excited to play with soon-to-be wide receiver.

“I’m looking forward to (the Army game),” the quarterback said. “That’s my boy.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.