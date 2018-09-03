Pittsburgh-area school holds vigil for player with spinal injury in Friday night loss

A Pittsburgh-area linebacker is still recovering following critical spinal surgery, with his school rallying around him, praying that he recovers.

As reported by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Laurel linebacker Hayden Hamilton suffered a serious spinal injury during Laurel’s 26-14 loss to Rochester during Friday’s football game.

The sophomore was put through a nine-hour surgery Saturday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he had been transported from UPMC Jameson in New Castle in LifeFlight helicopter.

“He was making a tackle on a running play and the leg of the running back just came up and got him in the helmet,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper told the Post Gazette. “He did nothing wrong. He didn’t have his head down. It was just the running back’s legs kept pumping and the one leg caught [Hamilton] the wrong way. He went down instantly.

“We’re being optimistic. The next 72 hours are very critical.”

On Sunday, Laurel held a prayer vigil at the school’s football stadium, with students and community members coming together to pray for Hamilton’s safe recovery.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account created to raise funds for Hamilton’s recovery has already topped $27,000 toward a $30,000 goal.