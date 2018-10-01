Pittsburgh football player hires attorney, claims coach attacked him after Friday's game

A Plum High (Penn.) football player alleges he was assaulted by his coach following a Friday football game, and he has photos and an attorney to prove it.

As reported by Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, an unnamed Plum football player was attacked by one of his own coaches following Friday’s 45-3 loss to Penn-Trafford. Here’s how his new defense attorney David Shrager described the attack:

“Well, my understanding is that he grabbed him by his neck, slammed him, injured him and there are photographs that show these injuries.

“My understanding is that after [the player’s] taking his helmet off on the field and throwing it, the coach was angry that he acted in that fashion, which he thought was undisciplined, and maybe he was right. … Whatever the situation, whatever words were spoken, it is completely and utterly inappropriate for an adult man to manhandle a boy in a locker room and slam him and give him bruises. This is inappropriate. In fact, the other coaches came running out and pulled him off, so other adults didn’t think that was appropriate either.”

Appropriateness aside, the photos present fairly damning evidence against the coach, provided some other witnesses can corroborate the player’s account of the incident.

At the very least, the Plum police department confirmed an incident report was filed related to the event, but there has been no statement over whether the department was actively investigating the case as a potential crime.