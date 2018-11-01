Player departs team after Nation Christian CEO Mike Woodbury's vulgar tirade recorded

In an interview with the Treasure Cost Palm , The Nation Christian Academy (Port St. Lucie, Fl.) CEO Mike Woodbury spoke about the remarks he made in an angry tirade toward former Nation student-athlete Marvens Petion, who lived with Woodbury for some period of time.

Woodbury said that the audio recording posted on YouTube only part of the discussion, which he said was about 20 minutes.

“Marvens and I, when he’s a grown man, 27, 28 years old, I think he’s going to understand the life lessons and the skills that I gave him and will probably give me a phone call, thanking me,” Woodbury said in the interview.

Mike Woodbury, CEO and basketball director of The Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie, didn’t expect to spend his 43rd birthday explaining the audio recording of a private conversation with a student-athlete who was living in his home.

But that’s the situation Woodbury was in Tuesday after a profanity-laced video of Woodbury speaking to a group of student-athletes was uploaded to YouTube and quickly went viral.

“It’s brutal. It hits me to my core,” Woodbury said Wednesday. “My heart aches.”

Woodbury said the 3-minute, 27-second recording is chopped audio from a 20-minute conversation with a group of student-athletes, including former Nation student-athlete Marvens Petion, at Woodbury’s home on Oct. 17.

Prior to the verbal confrontation, Woodbury said Petion had been in trouble for several things.

From the recording: “What is this conversation about? About me disrespecting you fake (expletive)? Just get out of my face,” Woodbury said in the recording. “Take your broke (expletive) — I’ll say it again — your broke (expletive) — back to the (expletive) garage. I don’t want to hear (expletive) from you. Bottom line. The next thing I hear from you, get the (expletive) out. Just walk the (expletive) out. I don’t give a (expletive). I control the transcripts. I control where you go next. It could be back to Haiti mother (expletive). That’s how easy it is for me.

“Listen, I’m the one thing you don’t want to cross because I’m the dirtiest, baddest mother (expletive) on this earth. You don’t want to get on me. First of all, you can’t get to my level. You can’t. You can’t.”

Woodbury said Petion lived in his home for almost a year and he treated him like a son. Petion is now at West Oaks Academy in Orlando. The video was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Coach Gillion. The basketball coach at West Oaks is named Kenny Gillion.

DISCLAIMER: This audio and transcript contain profane and explicit language.

Neither Petion or Gillion immediately responded to requests seeking comment.

“It doesn’t make the vulgarity right,” Woodbury said Wednesday. “It doesn’t make the verbiage right. It was right, in my opinion, for the situation and that’s how I felt about it and I still feel that way about it.

Update

Taylor Schildroth, a guard on The Nation Christian Academy’s postgraduate national team, announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that he would be leaving the school because of what Woodbury said in the video.

“The things said on this video are terrible and completely against what I believe in,” Schildroth (@taylorrS15) wrote. “Because of this incident, I have decided to return home to find a place better suited for my academic and athletic goals. The plan will always be to play basketball at the highest level possible and this incident will not stop me from doing so. I wish the best to the rest of (the) players and staff at NCA as this matter is being handled and solved.”

Time to bounce back 😴 pic.twitter.com/1I2aVcneY9 — Taylor Schildroth (@taylorrS15) October 31, 2018

The 6-foot-1 Schildroth averaged 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 5.9 steals as a senior at George Stevens Academy (Maine) and helped lead the program to three consecutive state championships.

