Player's Lounge at Under Armour Game like a Miami club with cleats ... and haircuts

If you want to connect with millennials, bring the flash first. Under Armour officials know the name of the game, which is why the nation’s best players are spending time between practices this week chilling in a “player’s lounge” that could pretty much double as a club on South Beach, with a few twists that take away illegal (for teens) activity and add in some other benefits.

See for yourself:

Here’s a look at the player’s lounge at the Under Armour @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/lVXISjqupy — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 31, 2018

And yes, this is top overall recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux getting a haircut in this walk-through:

The Under Armour @AllAmericaGame players lounge gets bigger and better every year. #ESPN300 No. 1 overall Kayvon Thibodeaux getting a trim ->-> pic.twitter.com/rYOUEKR8uA — Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2018

So, basically, this is a Miami club during Art Week, no strip club-division and with shoes and not alcohol. Also, the dress code is quite a bit more lax.

Of course, at the end of the day, things like the Player’s Lounge are probably more important to land the next year’s commitments to the game.

Or, in the case of one key player, getting a haircut.