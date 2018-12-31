USA Today Sports

Player's Lounge at Under Armour Game like a Miami club with cleats ... and haircuts

The Under Armour All-American Game Player's Lounge (Photo: Under Armour) Photo: Under Armour

Player's Lounge at Under Armour Game like a Miami club with cleats ... and haircuts

Under Armour All-America Game

Player's Lounge at Under Armour Game like a Miami club with cleats ... and haircuts

If you want to connect with millennials, bring the flash first. Under Armour officials know the name of the game, which is why the nation’s best players are spending time between practices this week chilling in a “player’s lounge” that could pretty much double as a club on South Beach, with a few twists that take away illegal (for teens) activity and add in some other benefits.

See for yourself:

And yes, this is top overall recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux getting a haircut in this walk-through:

So, basically, this is a Miami club during Art Week, no strip club-division and with shoes and not alcohol. Also, the dress code is quite a bit more lax.

Of course, at the end of the day, things like the Player’s Lounge are probably more important to land the next year’s commitments to the game.

Or, in the case of one key player, getting a haircut.

, , , , News, Under Armour All-America Game

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/players-lounge-at-under-armour-game-like-a-miami-club-with-cleats-and-haircuts
Player's Lounge at Under Armour Game like a Miami club with cleats ... and haircuts
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.