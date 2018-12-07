Playoff games in Texas, S.C. moved to Friday to avoid winter weather

The weather outside is frightful, but the football is so delightful. So long as they can play more, let it pour let it pour let it pour.

Just don’t let it snow.

Apparently that’s the message for state playoff games scheduled for Saturday in the Texas panhandle and South Carolina, where expected winter weather forced up the intended schedule so that games could be played on Friday as well to accommodate the full playoff slate.

As reported by Amarillo CBS affiliate KFDA, the games in Texas are all regional finals (i.e., state quarterfinals) with the exception of one state semifinal between Jayton (Texas) High School and Follett (Texas) High School.

The matchups in South Carolina are state championships to be held at Brice Williams Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina football program. Two state title games in the state’s smallest classifications were already scheduled for Friday at Benedict College and will be played as planned.

“The safety of our student-athletes, as well as the strong fan base they have garnered this season is our primary focus,” South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton told the Charleston Post and Courier. “We realize this is an inconvenience for some but we hope everyone can understand the priority for this weekend must be providing the safest environment possible. Knowing the high school sports fans of South Carolina, Friday is sure to be the biggest day of football for the entire state.”

Of course, all this preventative planning requires the weather to actually cooperate, of which there’s no guarantee. The weather in Lubbock looks particularly harrowing, with temperatures scheduled to be in the lower 30s with rain or wintry mix, combining for a real-feel temperature in the 20s for much of the day.

The weather in South Carolina appears more moderate, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout the day and the chance of precipitation peaking at just 15 percent.

Given the arrangements already made to avoid even worse expected weather on Saturday, all games will almost certainly go ahead on Friday.