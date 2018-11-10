Playoff matchup between Super 25 Oaks Christian and JSerra postponed due to wildfire

Wildfires in the Thousand Oaks area has forced a playoff matchup between two of the top teams in the west to be postponed.

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) and JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), ranked No. 5 and 8 in the Super 25 western region, respectively, will wait one more night before playing.

It was set to be a battle between Oaks Christian’s fearsome defense that has yet to allow more than 14 points in a game, and a high-powered JSerra offense that has scored more than 40 points in four of its last five games.

The two teams will now play on Saturday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Two wildfires have raged just west of Los Angeles since Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate and killed nine people as of Friday evening, according to the New York Times.