Police investigating alleged hazing on San Diego HS JV football team

Police are looking into a reported hazing incident at a San Diego high school.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune and other outlets, the incident reportedly involved players on the freshman and JV football teams at San Diego’s Mira Mesa High School during Homecoming Week.

A San Diego police sex crimes lieutenant confirmed to the KFMB-TV and other outlets that detectives are investigating the hazing allegations.

Per KFMB, the Mira Mesa varsity team is still practicing, but Thursday’s JV and freshman Homecoming game was canceled.

The San Diego Unified School District, on behalf of Principal Jeff Sabins, emailed a statement to outlets that confirmed the allegation of hazing by some junior varsity football players.

“In response, the school: launched an investigation into the allegations, which continues; canceled a JV football practice and game scheduled for Thursday; and notified the entire school community of the reports of alleged hazing.”

According to KFMB, a letter was also sent to parents of football players indicating that hazing would not be tolerated.

Principal Sabins told KFMB he has directed football staff to increase off-field supervision of players and has called a football-parent meeting for Thursday night at 6 p.m. PST.