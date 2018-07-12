POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

44 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 12, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Class: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> USC<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The future Trojan had 63 tackles, 12 for loss, four sacks, four QB hurries and one fumble recovery in 13 games this season for the Monarchs, who finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country in the USA TODAY Super 25.</p> <p><em>Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Cartersville (Ga.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Clemson<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Threw for 3,296 yards and 41 touchdown passes this season, with one interception. Broke Deshaun Watson’s state records with 14,352 career passing yards and 161 career touchdowns passes. Was 41-1 his last three years at Cartersville.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The Mississauga, Ontario native led the Eagles to a 35-0 record and a title at the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals while averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals a game. In July, he led Team Canada to a championship in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.</p> <p><em>Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Brandon (Miss.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Mississippi State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Drafted 30th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ginn was 5-1 with a 0.36 ERA with 78 strikeouts and nine walks, with a no-hitter, in 39.1 innings. Hit .419 with 27 RBI and nine homers in 74 at-bats. He recently made the decision to delay turning pro and honor his commitment to Mississippi State.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sarah Warnock, The Clarion Ledger</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lafayette (La.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> In addition to winning a fourth straight state title, Duplantis reset the world under-20 record in the pole vault with a 19-foot-5 mark. He’s vaulted more than a foot higher than any other high schooler in the country this year, and has four of the world’s top eight performances this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Brophy Prep (Phoenix)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UC Santa Barbara<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Against one of the most demanding schedules in the country, Clemmensen scored 39 goals and 13 assists to lead Brophy to a No. 1 ranking nationally that they held until their surprise state final upset.</p> <p><em>Photo: Arizona Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Johns Hopkins<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Epstein recorded 55 goals and 33 assists this season, and he leaves the storied Landon program as its all-time leader in goals (203), assists (133) and points (336).</p> <p><em>Photo: GoLandon.com</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> The Pine School (Hobe Sound, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Barber shot a 69-65-134 to win the Florida Class 1A state tournament by six shots, besting a field that included ALL-USA Second Team selection Canon Claycomb as well as 2017 ALL-USA Player of the Year Eugene Hong. Barber was also a member of the winning 2017 Junior Presidents Cup team.</p> <p><em>Photo: Xavier Mascareñas/TCPalm</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Thayer Academy (Braintree, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Providence<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> O’Brien was a one-man wrecking crew for the Tigers (17-12-1), who reached the New England Prep Large Tournament title game thanks to their center’s 43 goals and 37 assists. Last month, he was picked 19th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL Draft.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tom Pennington, Getty Images</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Apple Valley (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Steveson capped off his storied high school career by winning his fourth Minnesota state title by a pin in only: 17 seconds. His state finals victory was his 171st in a row, and he finished with a career record of 210-3. In each of the last three summer’s, Steveson has won age-level world championships; two as a Cadet and one as Junior.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bruce Kluckohn, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named 10 male athletes player of the year in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be name the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Friday, July 21 at noon EST.
