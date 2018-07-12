USA Today Sports

POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

Photo: Gregory Payan, AP

POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

ALL-USA

POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named 10 male athletes player of the year in their respective sports.

Which one deserves to be name the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Friday, July 21 at noon EST.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JcZ9Xn
POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

Who is the ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year? VOTE NOW!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.