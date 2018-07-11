POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year

2.1k shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 11, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Santa Clara<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> D'Aquila scored 39 goals while leading JSerra to a second straight CIF Southern Section Division 1 title. She is a returning ALL-USA First Team selection, two-time CIF Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year and two-time Orange County Register Player of the Year. D'Aquila is the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2019 player rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Williams</em><br /> </p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> East Carter (Grayson, Ky.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> UT<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Held a perfect 37-1 overall record in the 2018 season. Fouts maintained a 0.07 ERA, had 383 strikeouts, 11 no-hitters, seven perfect games, and held opponents to a 0.073 batting average. At the plate, Fouts held a .584 batting average with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 57 RBI, 42 runs scored, and a 1.078 slugging percentage.</p> <p><em>Photo: Julie Jackson</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Hall had 31 kills, including the clincher, as Dorman repeated as South Carolina 5A champs. The top-rated Senior Ace in the country averaged 8.3 kills per set in the state playoffs and finished with 638 on the year. </p> <p><em>Photo: Ed Overstreet</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>St. Agnes Academy (Memphis, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Sophomore<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Heck shot a 6-under-par score of 138 to win her second straight Tennessee Division II, Class AA state title as well as her second straight ALL-USA Player of the Year honor. The youngest player in the field at last summer’s U.S. Women’s Open, Heck finished tied for 33rd. She was also a member of the PING Junior Solheim Cup U.S. team in August, winning all three of her matches against Team Europe.</p> <p><em>Photo: Eric Sucar, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Red Wing (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Heise amassed 74 goals and 30 assists this past season for the Wingers (24-6), who finished sixth in the Minnesota Class 1A state tournament. The MVP of the Under-18 World Championships in Russia in January, Heise was Minnesota’s Miss Hockey Award-winner and she is the ALL-USA Player of the Year.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sally Roth, Eagle Eye Photography </em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Notre Dame Prep (Towson, Md.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Attack<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-3<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Mardiney tallied 55 goals and 45 assists as Notre Dame Prep (17-4) won the Maryland Independent Schools state title. Selected to the Under Armour All-American game, Mardiney is the ALL-USA Player of the Year.</p> <p><em>Photo: Michael Johnston</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>North Rockland (Thiells, N.Y.)<br/><strong>Class:</strong> Sophomore<br/><strong>Times, events: </strong>Ran the mile in 4 minutes, 33.87 seconds at the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., on June 17 to better the 36-year-old mark of 4:35.24 set by Polly Plumer of University (Irvine, Calif.) on May 16, I982.</p><p><em>Photo: Peter Carr, The Journal News</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Guard<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UConn<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Led team to a 36-1 record and the 4A state title, averaging 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Neal Denton, The Baxter Bulletin</em></p>
The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named eight female athletes player of the year in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be name the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Friday, July 20 at noon EST.
ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year, American Family Insurance, Athlete of the Year, Christyn Williams, Hannah Mardiney, Isabella D’Aquila, katelyn tuohy, Montana Fouts, Rachel Heck, Taylor Heise, Thayer Hall, ALL-USA
2.1k shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send