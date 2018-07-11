USA Today Sports

POLL: Vote for the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year

Photo: Neal Denton, The Baxter Bulletin

ALL-USA

The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named eight female athletes player of the year in their respective sports.

Which one deserves to be name the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Friday, July 20 at noon EST.

