USA Today Sports

POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Top Star, Week 16

Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Top Star, Week 16

Football

POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Top Star, Week 16

Here are the candidates for this week’s Super 25 Top Star. Vote now in the poll below.

SUPER 25:  TOP 25 | REGIONAL | SCOREBOARD

NOTE: Players can only win once per season | Voting ends Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

*Weekly winners will receive a t-shirt

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/poll-vote-for-the-super-25-top-star-week-16
POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Top Star, Week 16

Who was the Super 25 Top Star this past week? VOTE NOW!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.