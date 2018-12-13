POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Football Coach of the Year?

The five finalists for 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Coach of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on December 19th. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

RELATED: Who is the ALL-USA Defensive POY?

RELATED: Who is the ALL-USA Offensive POY?

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s coach of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.