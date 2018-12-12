USA Today Sports

POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Football Defensive Player of the Year?

Brian J. Smith, Mansfield News Journal

Football

The five finalists for 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on December 19th. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s defensive player of the year.

Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection. 

Vote now for who you think should be named ALL-USA Defensive POY!

