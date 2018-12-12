POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Football Defensive Player of the Year?

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 12, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> Horn Lake (Miss.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Linebacker<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-0/220<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> The Butkus Award winner as the nation's top HS linebacker, Dean finished with 134 tackles, 22 for loss, 6 sacks, 3 INT during the regular season, then led Horn Lake to the first state title in school history. After the state title run he was named the Mississippi High School Athletic Association Class 6A Mr. Football.</p> <p><em>Photo: Brad Vest/The Commercial Appeal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> West Lafayette (Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive End<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/260<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Purdue<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> Led his team to the IHSAA Class 3A state championship, wracking up 106 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 blocked kicks. Karlaftis is the no. 1 ranked player in Indiana and 48th ranked player in the country.</p> <p><em>Photo: Chad Krockover, Lafayette Journal & Courier</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Dunham School (Baton Rouge, La.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/188<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> Nation's top-ranked cornerback recruit finished with 2 INTs and 35 tackles despite opposing teams literally avoiding his side of the field throughout most games to avoid turnovers. Additionally, he had five special teams touchdowns.</p> <p><em>Photo: Madeline VeZain</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lexington (Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Linebacker<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/235<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> Stover was a one man wrecking ball for his team on both sides of the ball wracking up 178 total tackles (94 solo, 72 assist), 4 INT’s and 2 forced fumbles. His offensive stats are just as impressive, leading the Minutemen with 1736 all-purpose yards and 19 TD's.</p> <p><em>Photo: Brian J. Smith, Mansfield News Journal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive End<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/239<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> The no. 1 player in the Chosen 25 had a dominate senior campain accumulating 18 sacks, 54 tackles – 19 for loss – and forced 5 fumbles as the leader of a strong Oaks Christian defense that led the charge as the Lions went 12-1.</p> <p><em>Photo: Marvin O. Jimenez, Special to The Star</em></p>
The five finalists for 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on December 19th. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.
Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s defensive player of the year.
Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.
