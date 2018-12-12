POLL: Who is the ALL-USA Football Offensive Player of the Year?

54 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 12, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wide Reciever<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/185<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> The Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year led the Warriors to the Class 6A state championship wracking up 85 catches, 1,542 yards and 22 TD's.</p> <p><em>Photo: Leah Klafczynski/For IndyStar</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Running Back<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/193<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> Gray had another standout year compiling 2,499 yards and 40 TD's on the ground in only 12 games. He averaged 208.3 yards a game and led the Lynx to the Division II Class AA semifinal.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Orem (Utah)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wide Reciever<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/190<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> USC<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> Throw a ball up and Nacua can come down with it – which he did 103 times this year. The Gatorade Utah Player of the Year finished with 2,336 receiving yards and 26 TD's, setting Utah receiving records and led Orem to the Class 4A state championship. He had more than 150 receiving yards in 10 games this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: </em>James M. Dobson/The Spectrum & Daily News</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Pinson Valley (Ala.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Quarterback<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/207<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Auburn<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> Nix threw for 3,496 yards and 48 touchdowns and led the Indians to a 12-1 record and the 6A state championship. The dual-threat QB added 351 yards and six TD's on the ground this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser </em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Quarterback<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/240<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>His Case:</strong> The Gatorade California Player of the Year threw for 3,366 yards at a 69.9 percent clip and boasted a 48 TD to 7 INT ratio. He also added 312 yards and six scores on the ground. Uiagalelei led Bosco to a 13-1 record and the No. 3 ranking in the Super 25 this season.</p> <p><em>Photo: EC Sabin, St. John Bosco Football</em></p>
The five finalists for 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ofensive Player of the Year are set with the winner to be announced on December 19th. Finalists were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.
Cast your vote below for who you think is this year’s offensive player of the year.
Note: Poll results will not be a factor in final selection.
