POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 17, 2018
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Wrestling<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Blair Academy (N.J.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Won their fourth consecutive National Prep championship and had seven individual champions in the 14 weight classes. Eleven Blair wrestlers made the finals and 13 placed in the top five individually. Antonelli’s group outpaced third-ranked Wyoming Seminary for the team title 345-294.5. Blair Academy finished the season ranked atop The Open Mat’s High School Team Rankings.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Football<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Has been on the faculty at Mater Dei for 42 years and has been the school’s head football coach for 29 seasons, posting a record of 287-33-2, winning six CIF Southern Section titles and three No. 1 finishes in the Super 25 football rankings. He has coached 55 players who have won all-state honors. He was named the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year as well.</p> <p><em>Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Basketball<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Montverde Academy (Fla.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Has coached Montverde to a 35-0 record and a berth in the GEICO High School Nationals. In seven years at Montverde, he has won three national titles. Prior to Montverde, he coached 23 years at St. Patrick (Elizabeth, N.J.), where he won four state Tournament of Champions. He was the ALL-USA Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2013 as well, and has coached eight players who have become NBA first-round draft choices.</p> <p><em>Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Baseball<br/><strong>School:</strong> Calallen (Corpus Christi, Texas)<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Won his 1000th game this year, making him the only active coach in Texas with 1,000 wins. His overall record is 1,017-228-3 and since he took over the program at Calallen in 1983, has won three state championships and never had a losing record.</p><p><em>Photo: Corpus Christi Caller-Times</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Lacrosse<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Boston College High (Mass.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The former Providence College standout took over a program in 2015 without much history, and in four years has accumulated a 76-14 record (.844). The Eagles (20-3) outscored their opponents, 81-22, in their five-game run to the MIAA Division 1 State Championship. They never allowed more than five goals in one game, and their closest margin of victory was a 13-5 win.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dylan Foran</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Track and Field<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Saline (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Saline won its eighth straight SED Red Conference championship this season and also eighth consecutive regional title. The Hornets placed third at the Michigan State DI championships. At the New Balance Nationals this month, Saline won the boys 800 and 1,600 medley relays – the latter with the fastest high school time of the year, 3:25.05. The 1:30.94 time in the shorter race ranks No. 2 for 2018.</p> <p><em>Photo: Saline High School</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Golf<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Mountain Brook (Ala.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Mountain Brook repeated as Alabama state champs with a stunning display as all four scoring golfers shot under-par in both rounds at the Robert Trent Jones Trail at The Shoals for a winning score of 544, a whopping 32-under-par, 20 shots ahead of rival (Birmingham, Ala.) Spain Park.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mountain Brook High School</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Soccer<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Alief Elsik (Houston)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Cox has built multinational Elsik into a state power, capped by a 2018 Class 6A title in one of the most demanding playoff systems in the nation — a 128-team, single-elimination event. Cox has a 10-year coaching record of 198-36-25, and the program is 86-8-5 over the past four seasons.</p> <p><em>Photo: Alief Elsik High School</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Ice Hockey<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Grand Forks (N.D.) Central<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The Knights averaged 20 wins their first three seasons before a perfect 27-0 season in 2017. And despite losing seven of its top nine scorers and its top four defensemen to graduation, the good times did not stop rolling this past winter. Behind a precocious group of juniors and sophomores, the Knights dominated the North Dakota ice hockey scene again in 2018, capping a 24-1-2 season with a second straight state championship.</p> <p><em>Photo: Amy Wigestrand</em></p>
The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named nine coaches of the year in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be name the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Friday, July 25 at noon EST.
