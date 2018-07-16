USA Today Sports

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year?

Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year?

ALL-USA

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year?

The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.

In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named eight girls coaches of the year in their respective sports.

Which one deserves to be name the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.

Voting closes Friday, July 23 at noon EST.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Polls

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JcPznu
POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year?

Who should be ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year? Vote now!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.