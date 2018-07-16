POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year?

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 16, 2018
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Christ The King (Middle Village, N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Coached his team to its 25th state Catholic school state title. Has coached three players who made the 35th anniversary ALL-USA girls roster: Sue Bird, Chamique Holdsclaw and Tina Charles. He was the ALL-USA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2006. Also coaches volleyball at Christ the King.</p> <p><em>Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Volleyball<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Archbishop Mitty (San Jose)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Despite graduating his two most dynamic players from last year’s team, Almazan-Cezar’s Mitty squad repeated as California Open Division state champions this past fall, sweeping a team in the state championship match that defeated it during the regular season. Mitty has now won six consecutive state titles under Almazan-Cezar’s watch and a state-record 14 overall. Almazan-Cezar has a career record of 823 wins against only 121 losses in his 25 years on the bench.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jan Hendry</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Ice Hockey<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Noble & Greenough (Dedham, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Resor surpassed 700 career wins on Feb. 12 and owns a 708-198-43 career record overall, including 333-28-19 behind the bench for the Nobles’ girls. Nobles won its ninth NEPSAC title under Resor this past winter with a 2-0 win over Williston-Northampton (Easthampton, Mass.) in the Division 1 title game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Carey</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Lacrosse<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Notre Dame Prep (Towson, Md.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The Blazers made history in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland ‘A’ Conference state championship game, winning the title with a 10-8 victory that ended McDonogh’s unprecedented nine-year win streak at 198 games.</p> <p><em>Photo: Michael Johnston</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Softball<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Since Embry took over at Neshoba Central in 2012, the Rockets have won a state championship every season, including a dominant run to the 5A title this spring in which they allowed just nine runs for the state tournament. That wrapped up a perfect 34-0 season, and they’ve won 55 of their last 56 games. As the wins piled up, the Rockets rose all season long in the USA TODAY Super 25 poll, including the last six weeks as the nation’s No. 1 team. </p> <p><em>Photo: Clarion-Ledger</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Track and Field<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Alano completed her 12th season as head coach at Hamilton Southeastern with the school’s first state championship in 2018. The Lady Royals had previously finished among the top ten four times over the past decade, including a previous high of fourth in 2014. They have won eight regional titles.</p> <p><em>Photo: Julie Alano</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport: </strong>Golf<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Lake Mary (Fla.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Lake Mary combined to shoot an even-par 288 on the Mission Inn Las Colinas course in Howey-in-the-Hills to beat Niceville by nine strokes and claim the program's fourth Florida 3A state title in seven years under Burchill.</p> <p><em>Photo: Lake Mary High School</em></p>
<p><strong>Sport:</strong> Soccer<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Over the past four years, Houston is 85-2-4 with two state titles and a state runner-up finish. Wolff has an all-time girls coaching record of 358-65-40 between stops at Houston and Ridgeway (Memphis). He is 198-15-10 at Houston, but even more staggering is the program’s 183-9-9 record and five state titles since 2009, his second year with the program.</p> <p><em>Photo: Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal</em></p>
The end of the 2017-18 school year also means the end of the high school sports season.
In all, USA TODAY High School Sports named eight girls coaches of the year in their respective sports.
Which one deserves to be name the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year? Vote below, and view the candidates in the gallery above.
Voting closes Friday, July 23 at noon EST.
