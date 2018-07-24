Polynesian Bowl and Marcus Mariota announce Motiv8 Foundation Presenting Partnership

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota announced today that the Motiv8 Foundation will be a presenting sponsor for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game that features 100 of the top players in the nation. The game will be Saturday, January 19, 2019 (game time T.B.A.) at Aloha Stadium (Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi) and televised live on CBS Sports Network.

“Marcus Mariota and the Motiv8 Foundation have been with us from the start,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu. “Their loyal support has been instrumental and invaluable in the success of the Polynesian Bowl.”

The Motiv8 Foundation was established by Mariota, the NFL star and former Heisman Trophy winner, to create and support educational programs and athletic activities that provide an alternative outlet for youth.

“Motiv8 is very proud to continue our partnership with the Polynesian Bowl,” said Marcus Mariota. “Our mission is exactly what our name says – to motivate young people to dream big through education and athletics. This is what the Polynesian Bowl does and why we strongly support them.”

“Marcus is a role model for young people everywhere and his commitment to helping others is an inspiration to all,” said Vice Chairman & Co-Founder Ma’a Tanuvasa. “We are honored to have his support.”