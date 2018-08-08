Several of nation's top recruits announced for 2020 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced several of the nation’s top Class of 2020 recruits have committed to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, set for January of the same year in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The third installment of the Polynesian Bowl is set for January 2019 at Aloha Stadium. In a short amount of time, it’s begun to attract many of the nation’s top players. Mike Bellotti and Jim Zorn are set to coach in this year’s bowl, which will also be awarding a Polynesian Player of the Year.

All five of these players have agreed to be Polynesian Bowl ambassadors as well.

SAV’ELL SMALLS

Sav’Ell Smalls

LB/DE, Garfield (Seattle)

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher extraordinaire is the most coveted 2020 recruit in the Pacific Northwest, ranked No. 1 nationally for his position by 247 Sports and No. 3 overall. He registered 90 tackles and nine sacks last season to earn Defensive Co-MVP of the Seattle Metro League, and also averaged 21 yards per catch with four touchdowns as a tight end.

Johnny Wilson WR, Calabasas (Calif.) The 6-foot-5, 215-pound vertical virtuoso is ranked No. 15 overall nationally by 247 Sports, and No. 3 for his position. He was a threat to score virtually every time the ball was in the air last season for Calabasas, scoring 11 times on 52 catches for 899 yards. He has 25 career touchdown receptions going into his junior season.

Mekhail Sherman LB, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is ranked No. 2 for his position nationally by 247 Sports, and No. 18 overall. He counts scholarship offers from nearly three-dozen FBS schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Myles Murao OG, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) The 6-foot-3, 270 pound interior road grader is ranked No. 2 for his position nationally by 247 Sports, and No. 41 overall. He counts a litany of FBS scholarship offers that includes USC, Washington, Oregon, Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan and LSU.

D.J. Uiagalelei

QB, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is the ranked as the nation’s No. 1 pro-style quarterback by 247 Sports, and No. 7 overall, with FBS offers that include USC, Clemson, Oregon and Alabama, among others. In 12 starts last season he completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 2,733 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions; he also carried the ball 67 times for 379 yards and four scores.