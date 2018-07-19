Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, Nike announce multi-year partnership for Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and Nike announced today a multi-year partnership to provide Nike athletic gear — including footwear, apparel and accessories — for the Polynesian Bowl players.

The Polynesian Bowl is one of the nation’s premier high school football all-star games, featuring 100 of the top players in the country. The game will be Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at a time to be announced later, at Aloha Stadium on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

“It is only fitting the best high school football players be outfitted with the best apparel and athletic footwear,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers, in a press release. “The Polynesian Bowl is proud to call NIKE our partner.”

“The Polynesian Bowl has become an overnight success,” Bill Kellar, Nike’s Director of Football Marketing, said in the release. “We look forward to the partnership and this special showcase of great football talent.”

Established in 2013 by Sapolu and fellow Super Bowl champ Ma’a Tanavusa, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center, on Oʻahu’s North Shore. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe.