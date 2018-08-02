Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award Watch List announced

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2018 Watch List for its Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award, presented annually to the most outstanding senior high school football player of Polynesian ancestry.

Forty-four players from 30 different high schools are represented on this year’s first list. USC freshman Talanoa Hufanga of Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) won the inaugural award in 2017.

“This award showcases the immense talent of our Polynesian student-athletes.” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee Jesse Sapolu. “Football for Polynesians is a way of life and an opportunity to advance their educational pursuits through a college scholarship.”

Five finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 6, 2018. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18, 2019 during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner and will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

Here are the players named to the watch list: