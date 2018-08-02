Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award Watch List announced

USA Today Sports

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2018 Watch List for its Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award, presented annually to the most outstanding senior high school football player of Polynesian ancestry.

Forty-four players from 30 different high schools are represented on this year’s first list. USC freshman Talanoa Hufanga of Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) won the inaugural award in 2017.

“This award showcases the immense talent of our Polynesian student-athletes.” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee Jesse Sapolu. “Football for Polynesians is a way of life and an opportunity to advance their educational pursuits through a college scholarship.”

Five finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 6, 2018. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18, 2019 during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner and will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

Here are the players named to the watch list:

Name Pos. Ancestry School
MIKI AH YOU LB Samoan Kahuku, Hawaii
JULIUS BUELOW OL Tongan Kapolei, Hawaii
DUKE CLEMENS OL Hawaiian/Samoan Punahou, Hawaii
D’VON ELLIES DL Samoan McDonogh, Md.
TROY FAUTANU OL Samoan Liberty, Nev.
TAUSILI FIATOA LB Samoan Kahuku, Hawaii
RALEN GOFORTH LB Samoan St. John Bosco, Calif.
DANIEL HEIMULI LB Tongan Menlo-Atherton, Calif.
GEORGE HOLANI RB Tongan St. John Bosco, Calif.
SIAKI IKA DL Tongan East, Utah
NATHANIEL KALEPO OL Samoan Rainier Beach, Wash.
SITIVENI KAUFUSI RB Tongan Punahou, Hawaii
LOLANI LANGI LB Tongan Bingham, Utah
LAIATU LATU LB Tongan Jesuit, Calif.
SATAOA LAUMEA OL Samoan Eisenhower, Calif.
TREVEN MA’AE DL Samoan Bishop Gorman, Nev.
KAULANA MAKAULA DB Hawaiian Punahou, Hawaii
PUKA NACUA WR Samoan Orem, Utah
PENI NAULU LB Tongan Kapolei, Hawaii
NOA NGALU DL Tongan Menlo-Atherton, Calif.
SAMA PAAMA DL Samoan Kaimuki, Hawaii
JOSHUA PAKOLA DL Samoan/Tongan St. Francis, Calif.
ORIN PATU LB Samoan/Tongan Rainier Beach, Wash.
SIMOTE PEPA DL Tongan Bingham, Utah
NOA POLA-GATES DB Samoan Williams Field, Ariz.
MATTHEW POLA-MAO DL Samoan Chandler, Ariz.
SUAAVA POTI DL Samoan St. John Bosco, Calif.
GINO QUINONES DL Hawaiian/Samoan St. Louis, Hawaii
LOGAN SAGAPOLU OL Samoan Skyridge, Utah
EDDIE SIAUMAU DB Samoan Leone, Alaska
SHAE SUIAUNOA QB Samoan Clear Lake, Texas
JUNIOR TAFUNA LB Tongan Bingham, Utah
TAULIA TAGOVAILOA QB Samoan Thompson, Ala.
MARIST TALAVOU OL Samoan St. John Bosco, Calif.
JONAH TAUANU’U OL Samoan Narbonne, Calif.
STANLEY TAUFOOU LB Tongan Grace Brethren, Calif.
HENRY TO’OTO’O LB Samoan De La Salle, Calif.
MANINOA TUFONO LB Hawaiian/Samoan/Tokelauan Punahou, Hawaii
FAATUI TUITELE DL Samoan St. Louis, Hawaii
SIONE VAKI WR Tongan Liberty, Calif.
ENOKK VIMAHI OL Samoan/Tongan Kahuku, Hawaii
STACEY WILKINS OL Samoan Camden Fairview, Ark.
MAX WILLIAMS DB Hawaiian Junipero Serra, Calif.

 

