Popular Tennessee HS football player found dead, community calls it 'an extremely somber day'

Robbie Forrester watched Lucas Davis grow from a young child into a 6-foot-3-inch offensive lineman.

A student minister at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, where Davis’ family attended, Forrester remembers Davis as an engaging teen with deep friendships and a great sense of humor.

“He was just one of those guys that, when you came into a room, he’d have a big smile on his face, he’d have a hug for you, and might have a little sarcastic comment for you, too,” Forrester said Monday.

Davis, a Brentwood High School junior and football player, was found dead early Sunday morning in a field behind a home on Old Smyrna Road.

Davis had been with a group of teenagers who spent the night outdoors, Brentwood police assistant chief Tommy Walsh said.

Police have not released additional details about Davis’ death, including how he may have died or why he was in the field. His cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office after an autopsy has been completed, police say.

The Brentwood Hills Church youth group gathered Sunday night to pray for Davis’ family and share stories about him, Forrester said.

Davis was involved in the church from a young age, attending the youth ministry’s summer camps and retreats. He was also an avid hunter who loved to be outdoors, Forrester said.

“He was a guy you could definitely count on. He was very dependable (and) just a blessing to anybody that knew him,” Forrester said.

‘An extremely somber day’

Davis loved three things: faith, family and football, said Brentwood High School football coach Ron Crawford.

“He was just a quiet, hardworking guy that put his all into the offseason and tried to develop,” Crawford said.

