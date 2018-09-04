USA Today Sports

Portland Jesuit takes over top spot, Northern Highlands makes huge jump in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Photo: Mitsu Yasukawa/NorthJersey.com

Girls Soccer

Portland Jesuit rose a spot to No. 1 in the latest Super 25 fall girls soccer rankings from United Soccer Coaches.

Loveland (Ohio) moved from No. 10 to No. 2, followed by Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.), Spencerport (N.Y.), and Newton South (Mass.).

Northern Highlands started the season ranked No. 20.

Nine newcomers enter the rankings, led by Manchester Central (N.H.) at No. 8. The others new to the rankings are: Sacred Heart (Louisville) at No. 9, Ashland (Ohio) at No. 10, Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) at No. 15, Pearl River (N.Y.) at No. 18, Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) at No. 19, Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) at No. 23, Massapequa (N.Y.) at No. 24, and Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) at No. 25.

