Power 5 schools already lining up for 2021 Iowa DT Griffin Liddle

IOWA CITY, Ia. — At the top, Iowa’s crop of 2021 football talent is shaping up to be as strong as the state’s 2019 recruiting class. And Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle is a big reason why.

The sophomore holds early offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska, plus interest from Notre Dame, Michigan State, Northwestern, Minnesota and several others.

His answer to a simple question — What are you looking to improve? — tells you why those high-caliber programs are involved this early.

“Do everything right,” Liddle replied after his Bulldogs beat Iowa City West in the Class 4A quarterfinals Friday night. “Make it perfect.”

That’s the thing with Liddle: He pairs the psyche and work ethic of an undersized defensive tackle with a frame that’s already 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. As a sophomore, he’s been a mainstay on Bettendorf’s vaunted defensive line for two years. He picked up his offers as a freshman, with Iowa State and Iowa offering in March and Nebraska offering in April.

When the 2021 class gets rated, Liddle will start out as a low-to-mid-three-star prospect. He is already a priority target for Iowa and Iowa State, and his recruiting star will likely shine brighter as his technique catches up with his physical gifts.

Liddle has visited the Hawkeyes twice this season. He also visited Notre Dame when it hosted Stanford. He said he doesn’t have any additional visits planned, as he’ll now focus on Bettendorf’s state title quest.

The Register was on hand to watch Liddle last Friday against West. Here’s a scouting report from what we saw:

Read the rest of the story in the Des Moines Register