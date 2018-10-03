Georgia HS coach charged with rape after meeting 13-year-old on Tinder

A Georgia high school volleyball and swim and dive coach was arrested on charges relating to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl he met on Tinder, according to the New York Daily News.

Preston Paris, 32, was arrested Monday on charges including statutory rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

After meeting the girl on Tinder, Paris picked her up from her home, and is suspected of sexually assaulted her in his apartment, according to the Daily News.

Paris was “immediately separated from our district,” a spokeswoman for Fulton County Schools told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In addition to his coaching duties at Chattahoochee High School, Paris also listed as a coach at Mill Glen Swim and Tennis Club, according to the AJC. His name no longer appears on the “coaches” tab of the website.

Tinder did not immediately respond to the NY Daily News’ request for comment regarding how the victim was able to create a dating profile despite being under 18.

She was not a student at the school which Paris taught.

Paris was denied bond, according to AJC.