Princeton commit Will Powers celebrates All-American Bowl selection

Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.) High School punter Will Powers received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

The 6-2, 190-pound punter is one of the top punters in the country and will be taking his talents to Princeton next year. Powers committed to the Tigers in late April.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

