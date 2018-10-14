Oklahoma HS student charged in broomstick sexual assault incident

A Putnam City West High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.) football player has been charged in an incident in which a group of teammates sexually assaulted a freshman with a broomstick.

Dawson Michael McLain, 19, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Friday, according to NewsOK. He was 18 years old when the incident occurred on Sept. 28.

McLain and three other students, ages 15, 16, 17, grabbed a freshman player, 14, from the locker room and took him into the varsity area, according to KOCO News 5. Three of the students held the freshman down while the fourth sexually assaulted him with the broom.

“The victim was clothed at the time, but they were able to push the broom handle hard enough that it was able to penetrate into the victim’s rectum,” Putnam City Schools police chief Mark Stout told KOCO News 5.

This “ritual” is known as “brooming,” according to NewsOK.

“Normally the hazing involves students chasing each other around with the broomstick,” a police report obtained by NewsOK read.

Head coach Corey Russell, who denied knowledge about any “brooming” incidents, was placed on paid administrative leave after the assault, according to NewsOK.