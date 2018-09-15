QB runs for 451 yards, 5 TDs as Texas school ends 23-game losing streak

The Aldine (Houston, Texas) football team entered the year without much in the way of bright spots. The Mustangs had lost 21 straight games, and two losses to start this fall had pushed the skid to 23.

Then came Friday night, when quarterback Jacorey Howard went out and had the game of his life. And he did it with his legs, snapping the 23-game slide in the process.

Howard carried the ball 23 times for a staggering 451 yards and five touchdowns in a long overdue 41-27 triumph over Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center.

This 89-yard dash from Howard provided the exclamation point.

How about Howard basically pushing the defender the last 10 yards and into the end zone?

At the half, Howard had already put up eye-opening stats, taking 11 rushes for 294 yards and four TDs. The one above? That was number five, in the third quarter.

Not all losing streaks end with such prolific games from one player. That said, Howard’s singular effort certainly didn’t hurt.